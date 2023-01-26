GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Hot-shooting Highlanders down Pioneers

FLOYDS KNOBS — It was Senior Night at Floyd Central and the underclassmen were in a circle waiting on a song and dance they had worked on to honor the future graduates for several weeks.
It took awhile to find the song. It also took awhile for the Highlanders to find their shooting rhythm Thursday night.
However once Floyd’s shots started falling it rolled to a 57-44 victory over visiting Providence in the regular-season finale for both on Joe Hinton Court.
Six-foot freshman guard Elise Coleman got hot from the outside, hitting six 3-pointers, on her way to a team-high 19 points.
“We pushed the ball and got open shots,” Coleman said. “They were a lot smaller than us, so we used our size to our advantage. We were able to get it in the post and shoot 3s.”
Floyd Central (10-12) finished making 9 of 18 from long range, but did turn the ball over 17 times.
The Pioneers (14-8) jumped out to a quick 12-2 lead in the first quarter.
However the host Highlanders reeled off 16 straight points, thanks to their outside shooting and their rebounding dominance, to take a lead they wouldn’t lose. Coleman and sophomore Samara Miller each hit two 3-pointers during that spurt.
“In stretches we go a little wonky,” Floyd coach Randy Gianfagna. ”Our starts to games haven’t been real good and we have to figure that out. Once we called timeout the girls responded.”
The Highlanders led 28-16 at halftime and 33-20 early in the third quarter after Coleman connected on another 3 with 6 minutes, 34 seconds to play in the period.
But short-handed Providence wouldn’t go away. The Pioneers, who played without freshman forward Avery Smith (concussion), cut Floyd’s lead to 36-31 with 3:07 left in the third. Freshman guard Addison Smith, Avery’s twin sister, scored six points in that spurt on her way to a game-best 24.
“Our kids played tremendous tonight,” Providence coach Brad Burden said. “To play that team, with so much size, (was good). We were down one of our interior starters and with her out I thought (freshman Livy) Theobald stepped up and rebounded well. (Sophomore) Molly Richards played great and Addie shot the ball well.”
The Highlanders had a 39-34 lead through three quarters before putting away the Pioneers in the fourth quarter.
Coleman had two 3s and Miller a layup during a 12-3 spurt to boost Floyd to a 51-37 lead with 4:02 to play.
“My 3-point shooting has been shaky during the year, but once I got going, I really got going,” Coleman said. “I came in and worked on my shooting a little bit before and after practice, just trying to get extra shots up.”
Miller and senior center Callie Jo Celichowski finished with eight points apiece while sophomore Carly Fonda added seven off the bench.
“We didn’t start the third quarter real well,” Gianfagna said. “We’re a good shooting team. We just need to shoot inside-out 3s. We were shooting first pass 3s. That got us buried early and we let them get to spots we didn’t need to.
“Coleman put in the extra time and we got her some good looks. She’s a young player and we are expecting big things out of her in the future too. Tonight she was really good.”
Both teams now prepare for postseason play.
Providence will play Eastern at 7 p.m. Tuesday night in a first-round game of the Class 2A Austin Sectional. The Musketeers previously beat the Pioneers 44-29 back on Dec. 1.
Meanwhile the Highlanders will face Silver Creek (12-9) at 6 p.m. Wednesday in a first-round game of the 4A Bedford North Lawrence Sectional. The Dragons defeated Floyd 50-41 in overtime back on Dec. 8 in the Knobs.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 57, PROVIDENCE 44
Providence 12 4 18 10 — 44
Floyd Central 13 15 11 18 — 57
Providence (14-8): Kate Weber 3, Lillie Weber 6, Molly Richards 3, Addison Smith 24, Livy Theobald 4, Valeria Mungia 2, Kamden Pierce 2.
Floyd Central (10-12): Ava Hausz 4, Elise Coleman 19, Nora Gibson 6, Callie Jo Celichowski 8, Samara Miller 8, Carly Fonda 5, Eva Casteel 2, Brinley Clark 5.
3-point field goals: Providence 7 (Smith 4, L. Weber 2, K. Weber); Floyd Central 9 (Coleman 6, Miller 2, Fonda).