JEFFERSONVILLE — Jeffersonville put an exclamation mark on its first week of the season with its 58-46 win over a visiting Castle team on Saturday.
The Red Devils have had a busy stretch to start their season. Saturday was the third game they have played in their last four days — all three Jeffersonville wins.
"Our kids are tired," Jeffersonville coach Mike Warren said. "We played three games in four days, our kids aren't in shape and they aren't prepared for that. Feels like December and it's the first week of the season."
If the Red Devils were on dead legs, they did a good job of hiding it. Offensively, Jeffersonville started slow, but picked it up from the second quarter on. On the defensive end, the Red Devils pressured and played hard all night.
"After the first quarter, I thought we played really hard," Warren said. "Our defensive intensity was up, we communicated better and we got some run-outs and some things we have been trying to do. It wasn't perfect, but we just beat a really good team on some tired legs, I'm happy with the way the night came out."
For the Red Devils, Nan Garcia led the charge with a game-high 21 points. Kierston Poor added 16 and Kelsie James, who left early with an injury finished with eight.
Jeffersonville comes out of that busy stretch at 3-0 to start the season. The Red Devils will get a much needed week off before heading to Bloomington South on Saturday.
"We are looking forward to having a little relaxation," Coach Warren said. "Just happened to work out where we have a week, the kids will rest and we'll ease up to begin the week of practice. Wednesday, we'll start to prepare for Bloomington South and start getting after it."
JEFFERSONVILLE 58, CASTLE 46
Castle 8 9 15 14—46
Jeffersonville 9 17 15 17—58
Castle (0-1): Natalie Niehaus 17, Carly Harpenau 8, Josie Freeman 8, Megan Kain 4, Jordan Coon 3, Keira Moore 3, Allison Willis 2, KyHay Swope 1.
Jeffersonville (3-0): Nan Garcia 21, Kiersten Poor 16, Kelsie James 8, Alexis Gibson 5, Sophia Reese 4, Cadence Singleton 2, Laura Gillenwater 2.
3-point field goals: Castle 3 (Coon, Moore, Niehaus); Jeffersonville 5 (James 2, Garcia 2, Poor).
