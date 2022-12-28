JEFFERSONVILLE – Though they came up short in the end, the Jeffersonville Red Devils proved Wednesday that they can play with one of the top teams in the state.
Class 4A No. 4 Fishers trailed Jeffersonville by a point at halftime, but the Tigers utilized their size and strength over the final two quarters to beat the Red Devils 66-59 in the Body Armor Showcase at Jeffersonville High School.
The loss snapped Jeffersonville’s five-game winning streak.
“I just told them if you play enough games you’re going to lose one. Not that you want to lose, but we’ll be back tomorrow,” Jeffersonville coach Cory Norman said, as the Class 4A Red Devils(10-5) will be back in action Thursday with two road tournament games.
It was a physical, fast-paced game from the tip. Sophia Reese buried a trey to get the scoring going for Jeffersonville, as she would lead the Red Devils with 14 points Wednesday.
Late in the first quarter, Jeffersonville point guard Brooklyn Carter crossed over her defender, stepped back behind the arc and drained a 3-pointer to give the Red Devils a 13-8 lead over Fishers(12-2) heading into the second quarter.
Junior Elle Marble extended the lead to 16-10 early in the second quarter when she knocked down a trey. Marble hit four 3-pointers in the first half, finishing the game with 13 points.
But the Tigers bounced back, and a bucket by Alycia Triplett gave Fishers a 20-19 lead with 4:18 to play in the half.
Marble tied the game with a trey from the wing, and La’Kyra Johnson scored the final four points of the second quarter for Jeffersonville to give the Red Devils a 29-28 lead at the break.
Reese started the second half the same way she began the first – by burying a 3-pointer. She later hit a tough leaner off of a jump stop to put the Red Devils up 38-32 midway through the third quarter.
The Tigers came right back and would tie the game at 38 with a bucket in the lane by Olivia Smith. After Cadence Singleton put the Red Devils back ahead with a finish inside on an inbounds play, Fishers scored the final seven points of the quarter to take a 45-40 lead.
The lead would grow to seven before Carter hit another step back 3-pointer. Johnson backed it up with a deuce on a cut to the basket to bring Jeffersonville within two points.
The Red Devils cut the Tigers’ lead to one on two different occasions in the fourth quarter, but couldn’t get the lead back. After a Talia Harris layup, the Tigers got the ball back and beat the Jeffersonville pressure. Olivia Smith drew a foul and knocked two big free throws down to make it 55-50 with 3:07 left.
Johnson converted both of her free throw attempts for the Red Devils on the next possession, but Harris buried a critical trey from the corner after the Red Devils turned the ball over. Another trey from Reese cut the lead to seven with 34 seconds left in the game, but Fishers held on for the win.
The Tigers came up with several key offensive rebounds and forced some big turnovers in the second half.
“Ultimately, I think what lost the game for us was loose balls and rebounds,” Norman said. “We gave them too many second-chance shots at the basket…ultimately you pay the price.”
Overall the Red Devils played a pretty good game Wednesday against a state title contender, Norman said.
The Red Devils travel to Lafayette for a noon game with McCutcheon on Thursday. They’ll play again at 7 p.m. against a to-be-determined opponent.
FISHERS 66 JEFFERSONVILLE 59
1 2 3 4
Fishers 8 20 17 21=66
Jeffersonville 13 16 11 19 = 59
JEFFERSONVILLE(10-5): Reese 14, Marble 13, Johnson 12, Singleton 8, Carter 8, Mason 2, Johnson 2
