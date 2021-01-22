JEFFERSONVILLE – “It’s New Albany.”
That was first-year Jeffersonville coach Missy Voyles’ big takeaway from her team’s 54-40 victory over visiting New Albany at Johnson Arena on Friday night. She said it was all about her squad embracing, and getting up for, a rivalry while coming away victorious.
“We needed a win,” said Voyles, whose team was coming off a 61-53 loss at Jennings County on Wednesday night. “I thought we played really well against Jennings County, but we were playing Jennings County, a really good team. The energy level we had in that game we brought tonight, even though we didn’t necessarily start strong.”
Birthday girl Elle Marble’s introduction to the rivalry was a solid one for the freshman guard. Marble tallied 14 points on the strength of four 3-pointers, which came at times when Jeffersonville was building its lead.
The Red Devils made plenty of headway in a lopsided second quarter, when they outscored the visitors 12-4. Entering the frame up 16-11, Jeff was fueled by its defense and rebounding. New Albany turned the ball over four times and with each missed shot, Jeffersonville cleared the board.
On the offensive side, Bailey Gibson netted a 3-pointer, followed by Aija Estes making a pair of free throws for a double-digit (23-12) Jeffersonville edge. In the second stanza, New Albany was held to one field goal — a buzzer-beating trey by Layne Burke. Prior to that, Marble swished a transition long-ball herself on an assist from Nevaeh Bates.
“Elle played a really good game,” Voyles said. “I overheard them singing ‘Happy Birthday’ to her, which I was unaware it was her birthday. I’m super-excited for her.”
New Albany struggled to score for much of the middle portion of the game.
“It was not the offensive output we have had in previous games,” said New Albany coach Shelby Gliebe, whose team had tallied 60 and 52 points respectively in its previous two contests. “We have a really bad habit that if that first shot doesn’t fall, especially if we shoot a 3-pointer, we have a tough time recognizing that and looking for something else. We need to look at our options to shot fake and get to the rim. We missed shots and it kept going.”
In fact, Burkes triple was the lone outside bucket to fall from beyond the arc for the Bulldogs, who were also just 11 for 25 from the charity stripe.
“We weren’t really creating for each other,” Gliebe said.
Playing its third Hoosier Hills Conference contest in four nights, Jeffersonville admittedly had little time to prepare for New Albany. Improvements on the defensive end were noticeable during the game.
“We started to guard people the way you are supposed to guard people,” Voyles said of the second quarter. “You can’t just stand between them and your goal, this isn’t youth ball. You have to play your position and know who you are supposed to double-team and how to handle screens in certain situations. We tend to forget that sometimes.”
Jeffersonville was dominant on the boards in the opening half, doubling up the Bulldogs 20-10.
While the final line score shows Jeffersonville won the second half scoring battle by one point, it was the start to the third that gave the Red Devils a nice cushion. Estes (12 points, seven rebounds) pumped in four points while Marble nailed a pair of 3-pointers for a 10-3 start. Jeff led by 15 going into the final quarter.
New Albany upped its intensity in the final eight minutes, but wasn’t able to get closer than 11.
Bates, who was all over the floor all night, had two drives to the rim fall with near five minutes to go. The junior closed with eight points and eight boards.
“She has been playing really well,” Voyles said of Bates, who came off the bench Friday after taking a hard hit in a recent game. “The last three games have been her best of the year. She’s really learning to play controlled and do good things. She is understanding what her game is.”
Alaina Walker paced New Albany in scoring with 12 points while Taylor Treat netted nine.
“Taylor, she’s going to get face-guarded. She’s got to learn to play though it. You can’t let it make you mad, it should be flattering,” Gliebe said.
It’s a quick turnaround for the Bulldogs, who host Evansville Central at 5 p.m. today.
“We want to win every game and we want to beat Jeff, but we have to have a short memory,” Gliebe said.
Meanwhile the Red Devils are slated to close out their regular season at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night at Scottsburg.
“We’ve played well in recent games and we carried it over to tonight,” Voyles said. “Of course it’s New Albany, so if you can’t bring the energy level for this one, you probably shouldn’t be playing.”
JEFFERSONVILLE 54, NEW ALBANY 40
New Albany 11 4 10 15 — 40
Jeffersonville 16 12 12 14 — 54
New Albany (6-13, 1-5): Alaina Walker 12, Taylor Treat 9, Maleea Roland 7, Sarah Jefferson 6, Layne Burke 3, Anasha Crowdus 2, Delani Ewing 1.
Jeffersonville (5-11, 2-5): Elle Marble 14, Aija Estes 12, Nevaeh Bates 8, Tatum McFarland 7, Sophia Reese 4, Myah Johnson 4, Bailey Gibson 3, Averielle Baker 2.
3-point field goals: New Albany 1 (Burke); Jeffersonville 7 (Marble 4, McFarland, Reese, Gibson).
