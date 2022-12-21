JEFFERSONVILLE — The Jeffersonville Red Devils gave their fans a treat on and off the court Wednesday night.
With four players scoring in double digits, Jeffersonville rolled past Lawrenceburg 89-66. Twelve Red Devils found their way into the scoring column, as Jeffersonville drained treys, scored in transition and hit the offensive boards for points.
And since Zaxby’s provides a free chicken sandwich to those in attendance anytime the Red Devils score at least 65 points at home, literally just about everyone got to eat.
But Jeffersonville coach Cory Norman wasn’t ready to lay out the red carpet for the Red Devils.
“We played OK,” Norman said. “I think it was a good offensive night. I think defensively we didn’t do what we normally do. We gave up a lot of points. They scored 66 points, so that’s not really good for us.”
While Norman saw room for improvement Wednesday, Jeffersonville(9-4) left little doubt on the court when it came down to which team would win the game.
Lawrenceburg(7-4) took a 5-4 lead with 5:32 to play in the first quarter after Lizzie Redar sank a pair of free throws, but the Red Devils didn’t take long to erase the deficit.
Cadence Singleton’s bucket in the paint put the Red Devils back on top, and it was followed by a 3-pointer from Elle Marble to give Jeffersonville a 9-5 lead.
Jeffersonville senior Brooklyn Carter knocked down a jumper and then sank two of her own free throws on the next Red Devils’ possession to make it a 13-7 game with 3:16 to play in the first quarter.
The Jeffersonville defense hounded Lawrenceburg, forcing the Tigers into turnovers and bad decisions on the offensive end.
After Aubree LaBazzo’s 2-pointer cut the Jeffersonville lead to 13-9, the Red Devils went on a 9-0 run to end the first quarter.
Marble scored six straight points, all from the free throw line, during the streak. La’Kyra Johnson ended the quarter with a 3-pointer from the corner and Jeffersonville led 22-9.
Singleton opened the scoring in the second quarter with a bucket that was set up with a crisp pass from Sophia Reese.
Reese would get her own scoring going in the quarter, nailing a trey and then later hitting a runner to give the Red Devils a 33-16 advantage. Her layup just before the horn put Jeffersonville on top 42-26 at the break.
Lawrenceburg was able to get some momentum going to start the second half, but Maranda Mason struck a blow to the Tigers’ run with a trey to extend the lead to 49-34.
Jeffersonville ended the third quarter with another big run, as Singleton, Reese and Marble kept knocking down shots and the Red Devils tightened up on defense.
The Red Devils held a 72-45 lead and Norman played several reserves in the fourth quarter en route to the win.
Marble led the way for Jeffersonville with 20 points. Carter and Johnson added 14, and Reese tallied 12 points for the game. Myah Johnson had nine.
Norman said no team is ever perfect, and that Jeffersonville’s defense was the main area of concern Wednesday night.
“We can’t take for granted that we’re always going to outscore and outrun everybody,” he said.
The first-year Jeffersonville coach has the Red Devils off to a good start, as Wednesday’s win marked their fourth victory in a row.
“As a team, we’re ahead of where I thought we would be right now,” Norman said.
But the Red Devils won’t have much time to enjoy the win. With snow in the forecast for Thursday, Jeffersonville’s game against Jennings County(9-2) has been moved to earlier in the day. The junior varsity game will tip at noon at Jeffersonville, and the varsity game will start about 20 minutes after its conclusion.
Between the holiday break and the weather, Norman said the Red Devils’ normal routine may be a bit off. But he added Jeffersonville has already watched film on Jennings County.
“Things happen. Weather is coming in so you have to adjust,” he said.
JEFFERSONVILLE 89, LAWRENCEBURG 66
Lawrenceburg 9 17 19 21 = 66
Jeffersonville 22 20 23 24 = 89
Jeffersonville(9-4): Elle Marble 20, La’Kyra Johnson 14, Brooklyn Carter 14, Sophia Reese 12, Myah Johnson 9, Cadence Singleton 6, LaQaya Gold 3, Maranda Mason 3, Mason MaKenzie 2, Allenae Booth 2, Emma Eaton 2, Katie Lawrence 2
Lawrenceburg(7-4): Lizzie Redar 23, Aubree LaBazzo 17, Natalie Knigga 12, Brooklyn Craig 8, Kamryn Ferreira 6
