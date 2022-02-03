FLOYDS KNOBS — Keegan Kaiser appears to be picking the perfect time to play her best basketball.
The Floyd Central senior closed out the regular season red-hot, averaging 20.8 points over her final four games.
“The last four or five games, she has really played well,” Highlanders head coach Randy Gianfagna said. “She’s taking good shots and they’re going in. And she has shown good leadership too.”
Kaiser hopes that carries over into the postseason. Floyd Central (9-13) is scheduled to face third-ranked Bedford North Lawrence (21-2) at around 7:30 p.m. tonight in the second semifinal of the Class 4A Jeffersonville Sectional. The final is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.
“Coming to the end of the season, I think I’m finishing really strong,” Kaiser said after tallying 20 points in the Highlanders’ regular-season finale against Providence. “I’m really excited for sectionals to start. It’s been exciting playing with the team and having my senior year without any COVID complications. I’m thankful for that.”
The 5-foot-9 guard does a little bit of everything for Floyd.
So far this season, she’s averaging 13.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 3.3 deflections, 2.9 assists and 2.7 steals per game.
“She’s a well-rounded player,” Gianfagna said. “She plays several sports and she’s pretty good at all of them.”
Kaiser’s athleticism and competitiveness help separate her from others.
“She’s great to coach,” Gianfagna said. “She’ll be missed terribly. She plays on both ends.”
Like her sisters, Riley and Madison, before her Keegan played volleyball and basketball for Floyd.
“I’ve had a volleyball and basketball in my hand since I was a little kid because my sisters played volleyball and basketball,” she said. “Basketball was first and then volleyball came shortly thereafter.”
After helping the Highlanders’ volleyball team to a sectional title in the fall, Kaiser hit the hardwood.
Floyd started the season slowly, winning just three of its first 12 games. The Highlanders, however, closed the regular season with wins in six of their last 10 games.
It’s no coincidence that some of Kaiser’s best games came during her team’s late-season surge.
She scored 18 points in a one-point loss to Trinity Lutheran and 22 in an overtime setback at Corydon Central before tallying 23 in a five-point win over Jennings County and 20 in a 61-26 triumph over the Pioneers.
“The season has been exciting,” Kaiser said. “I think I’ve gotten exponentially better as the season has gone by. I think I’ve become a more confident player this year, which is replicated in my scoring and the way I’ve been playing.”
Kaiser and the Highlanders have a rather difficult assignment against the Stars, who have won 10 straight sectional titles.
“BNL is an extremely fundamentally-sound team,” Kaiser said. “That makes them even more fun to play, in my opinion. I love playing against girls who are a level above any other team or any other players. So I’m really excited to play BNL, to be honest.”
The Stars beat Floyd 62-28 back on Jan. 15 in Bedford. BNL had 20 offensive rebounds in the win.
“We’ve had the conversation,” Gianfagna said. “I think we showed all 20 rebounds in a film session. It was a pretty quiet film session. There wasn’t much talking.”
After her basketball season ends, Kaiser — who carries a 4.5 grade-point average — will decide how she’ll start her post-high school journey.
If she plays basketball in college, she is considering Trine, Hope (Mich.) and Campbellsville (Ky.), among others.
If she doesn’t play basketball, though, she said she’ll attend either Indiana University or the University of Cincinnati and start a path toward occupational therapy.
First, though, comes a showdown with the Stars.
“I think we have the ability to give them a run for their money,” Kaiser said. “I think we have the ability to compete with them.”
