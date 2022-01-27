GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Kaiser fuels Floyd past Pioneers

CLARKSVILLE — Floyd Central continued its late-season surge with a 61-26 win at Providence on Thursday night.
It didn’t take long for the Highlanders to take control of the game, which was the last of the regular season for both.
Floyd went on an 11-0 run in the first quarter, turning an 8-5 lead into a 19-5 cushion by early in the second quarter.
The Highlanders’ lead grew to 24, at 36-12, by the end of the first half thanks to Callie Jo Celichowski’s layup with three second left.
Senior guard Keegan Kasier led the way for Floyd Central. She finished with a game-best 20 points, hitting all four of her 3-point attempts.
“Near the end of the season, I’m becoming a lot more confident in my shooting,” Kaiser said. “I’m lucky enough they’re going in and I’m getting on a roll.
“She’s been playing really well lately,” Floyd head coach Randy Gianfagna said of Kaiser.
The win was the sixth in the last 10 games for the Highlanders (9-13), who dropped close games to a pair of ranked teams — losing 46-45 to Class A No. 9 Trinity Lutheran and 68-65 in overtime to 3A No. 12 Corydon Central — before beating Jennings County 55-50 Tuesday night to eclipse last season’s win total.
Thursday night, Floyd Central hit eight 3-pointers in the victory.
“When we hit them it makes us look a lot better,” Gianfagna said. “When we’re making more shots the girls are having a good time.”
That also helps open up the inside for 6-foot-2 junior center Celichowski, who tallied 10 points.
Junior Lillie Weber led the young Pioneers (6-14) with eight points, hitting a couple from beyond the arc.
“Our girls played really hard,” said Providence assistant coach Bill Schneider, who was subbing for ill head coach Brad Burden. “They did everything we asked them to do. We tried different defenses, but (Floyd) hit shots outside and hit shots inside. They just had an answer for everything we did.
“They are really on a hot streak right now. I think that was the first game Jennings has been out-rebounded all season. I knew it would be a tough battle because we don’t have the height they do.”
Burden will be back with the team Saturday, according to Schneider.
“We’ve had a really good time with these girls and we look forward to the postseason,” the assistant said.
Both teams received byes into the semifinals of their respective sectionals.
Providence will face the winner between Eastern and Henryville at 6 p.m. next Friday night in the semis of the 2A Crawford County Sectional.
Meanwhile the Highlanders await the winner between 4A No. 4 Bedford North Lawrence and Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. next Friday night in the semis of the Jeffersonville Sectional.
“This time of the year, you’re supposed to play good teams,” Gianfagna said. “We’re just excited about the opportunity to keep going.”
“We’re one step closer to the sectionals and I don’t think we’re going to slow down,” Kaiser said.
.
FLOYD CENTRAL 61, PROVIDENCE 26
Floyd Central 17 19 18 7 — 61
Providence 5 7 8 6 — 26
Floyd Central (9-13): Keegan Kaiser 20, Kendall Brown 8, Samara Miller 5, Nora Gibson 2, Callie Jo Celichowski 10, Maddy Hamelman 7, Peyton Kochert 4, Carly Fonda 3.
Providence (6-14): Kate Weber 5, Anna Rodewig 5, Lillie Weber 8, Molly Richards 5, Grace Denis 3.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 8 (Kaiser 4, Brown, Fonda, Hamelman, Miller); Providence 6 (L. Weber 2, K. Weber, Rodewig, Richards, Denis).