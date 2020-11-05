RAMSEY — Homecoming came a little early for new Jeffersonville head coach Missy Voyles on Thursday night at North Harrison.
The first-year head coach of the Red Devils took her team to her old stomping grounds and saw her former squad hand her new one a 61-54 defeat.
“I told the girls before the game that this is just another game for them, but for me it’s very emotional,” said Voyles, who guided the Lady Cats to four sectional titles, three regional crowns and a pair of state runner-up finishes in two stints in the program. “When you look around this gym – the banners, the pictures, the trophies – they’re mine. This is where I was for 16 years, so tonight was very emotional for me and this was a tough loss. As unhappy as I am that we lost this game, watching kids that I coached since they were 6 wanting to kick my rear that badly, and to play as hard as they played — they deserved the win and I’m kind of proud of that in a weird way.”
Aija Estes came off the bench to lead Jeff (1-1) with 16 points.
“I just tried to work hard in the post, seal them and go up strong,” the senior southpaw said. “My teammates did a good job of getting me the ball. But in the end, I feel like we gave up before the game was over. I think we could have fought harder because we could have had this game.”
After a back-and-forth first period, the Red Devils shot 8 of 12 in the second frame and led 31-28 at halftime.
“Our shot selection was pretty good in the first half, but not so good in the second half,” Voyles said.
Jeff missed eight of its first nine shots to start the second half and the home team took advantage. The Lady Cats erased their halftime deficit and took a slim 44-43 lead into the final frame.
The Red Devils’ shooting woes continued in the fourth quarter. The visitors shot just 5 of 17 in the final eight minutes and watched North Harrison hit free throw after free throw to secure the win in its season-opener.
“I felt like we were forcing some shots and just made some poor decisions with the ball,” Voyles said. “And free throws were absolutely the deciding factor in the game. We did everything we could to put Austin at the line (Wednesday) night and they shot 25 in the first half because we just kept fouling. We also did not hit free throws (Wednesday) night and missed them again tonight.”
Sophomore guard Sophia Reese supported Estes’ effort by putting in 15 points thanks to a trio of triples.
“Aija is really coming along and both she and Sophia are very coachable,” Voyles said. “Aija took it right at people tonight and Reese made some plays when we really needed them.”
Juniors Diana Burgher and Ali Saunders led the victors with 19 each. Both were emotional before and after the game, playing against their former coach.
“It was weird when she first showed up and seeing her on the other side of the court was very different,” Burgher said. “I would hear her voice almost every time and it took me back to my freshman year.”
Saunders agreed it was a strange night in Ramsey.
“We were definitely hyped up to play against Coach Voyles and while it was odd, I loved it,” Saunders said. “This was a fun environment with a lot of intensity.”
While there were a lot of bright spots for the Red Devils, Voyles knows her team can do better.
“Defensively we just committed some dumb fouls,” she said. “We did that (Wednesday) night versus Austin and we did it tonight. We have to do a better job of recognizing situations and just play smarter.”
Jeff next visits Castle at 5:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
NORTH HARRISON 61, JEFFERSONVILLE 54
Jeffersonville 12 19 12 11 — 54
North Harrison 13 15 16 17 — 61
Jeffersonville (1-1): Sophia Reese 15, Cadence Singleton 8, Nevaeh Bates 5, Tatum McFarland 5, Aija Estes 16, Brooklyn Carter 2, Maranda Mason 3.
North Harrison (1-0): Ali Saunders 19, Diana Burgher 19, Molly Coomer 2, Skylie Burns 15, McKenna Pearson 3, Audrey Tucker 3.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 4-for-15 (Reese 3, McFarland); North Harrison 6-for-14 (Burns 3, Saunders 2, Pearson).
Rebounds: Jeffersonville 36, North Harrison 40.
Turnovers: Jeffersonville 15, North Harrison 18.
Field-goal shooting: Jeffersonville 22 of 56 (39.3%), North Harrison 18 of 49 (36.7%).
Free-throw shooting: Jeffersonville 6 of 17 (35.3%), North Harrison 19 of 25 (76%).
JV: Jeffersonville 36-17.
