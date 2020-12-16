AREA SCORING LEADERS
Through Wednesday’s games
Player (school) Games Points PPG
Skylar Cochran (Charlestown) 5 89 17.8
Emily Cissell (Borden) 9 135 15
Kaidin James (New Washington) 9 131 14.6
Chloe Carter (RC) 7 95 13.6
Jaclyn Emly (Silver Creek) 9 118 13.1
Jasmine Walker (Clarksville) 11 143 13
Alana Striverson (Silver Creek) 9 112 12.4
Leah Thompson (Rock Creek) 7 86 12.3
Kennedy Coleman (Charlestown) 5 61 12.2
Marissa Gasaway (Silver Creek) 9 109 12.1
CONFERENCE STANDINGS
HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE
Bedford NL 4-0 8-1
Madison 3-0 4-4
Columbus East 2-0 7-4
Jennings County 1-1 5-2
New Albany 0-1 2-7
Floyd Central 0-2 3-4
Seymour 0-3 4-5
Jeffersonville 0-3 1-1
Tuesday’s results
Floyd Central 44, Crawford County 39
Jeffersonville at Charlestown, ppd.
Thursday’s games
Providence at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Seymour at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Columbus North at Columbus East, ppd.
Bedford NL at Silver Creek, ppd.
Friday’s game
Evansville North at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.
Saturday’s games
Bedford NL at Madison, 1:30 p.m.
Columbus East at North Central, 1:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Salem, 1:30 p.m.
Monday’s game
Madison at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Forest Park at Bedford NL, 10 a.m.
Southport at Seymour, 1:30 p.m.
Greensburg at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.
Lawrenceburg at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m.
North Harrison at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
Salem 4-0 9-1
Silver Creek 3-0 9-0
Brownstown Central 5-1 7-3
North Harrison 2-1 5-2
Charlestown 1-1 4-1
Corydon Central 2-2 5-4
Scottsburg 2-3 5-4
Eastern 1-3 5-3
Austin 0-4 5-7
Clarksville 0-5 4-7
Tuesday’s results
Brownstown 66, Clarksville 18
Silver Creek 47, Scottsburg 35
Trinity Lutheran 59, North Harrison 55
Austin 56, Providence 32
Jeffersonville at Charlestown, ppd.
Thursday night’s games
Mitchell at Scottsburg, 6 p.m.
Clarksville at Austin, 7:30 p.m.
Corydon at Paoli, 7:30 p.m.
Eastern at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
North Harrison at Salem, 7:30 p.m.
Bedford NL at Silver Creek, ppd.
Saturday’s game
Brownstown at Silver Creek, 1:30 p.m.
Floyd Central at Salem, 1:30 p.m.
Paoli at North Harrison, 1:30 p.m.
Scottsburg at Corydon, 1:30 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
Brownstown at Paoli, 7:30 p.m.
North Harrison at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.
Perry Central at Corydon, 8 p.m.
SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE
Lanesville 2-0 11-1
New Washington 1-0 4-5
Borden 2-1 7-2
Crothersville 0-1 2-4
South Central 0-1 0-6
Henryville 0-2 1-7
Tuesday’s result
Borden 40, Southwestern 30
Thursday night’s games
West Washington at Crothersville, 7 p.m.
Eastern at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.
Shoals at Borden, 7:30 p.m.
Friday’s game
CAI at South Central, 6 p.m.
Saturday’s games
New Washington at Lanesville, 1:30 p.m.
Crothersville at Southwestern, 4 p.m.
South Central at Henryville, 7 p.m.
Monday’s game
South Central at Crothersville, 6 p.m.
Tuesday’s games
South Central at Rock Creek, 10 a.m.
South Central vs. CAI, 11:45 a.m.
New Washington at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.
