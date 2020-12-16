Cissell.jpg (copy)

Borden’s Emily Cissell drives to the basket against Henryville last season. The sophomore is the Braves’ top returning scorer.

 News and Tribune file photo

AREA SCORING LEADERS

Through Wednesday’s games

Player (school) Games Points PPG

Skylar Cochran (Charlestown)     5    89   17.8

Emily Cissell (Borden)                 9   135   15

Kaidin James (New Washington)  9   131   14.6

Chloe Carter (RC)                       7    95    13.6

Jaclyn Emly (Silver Creek)           9   118   13.1

Jasmine Walker (Clarksville)       11   143    13

Alana Striverson (Silver Creek)     9   112   12.4

Leah Thompson (Rock Creek)        7    86    12.3

Kennedy Coleman (Charlestown)    5    61   12.2

Marissa Gasaway (Silver Creek)      9   109   12.1

.

CONFERENCE STANDINGS

HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE

Bedford NL        4-0 8-1

Madison            3-0 4-4

Columbus East   2-0 7-4

Jennings County 1-1 5-2

New Albany        0-1 2-7

Floyd Central      0-2 3-4

Seymour           0-3 4-5

Jeffersonville      0-3 1-1

Tuesday’s results

Floyd Central 44, Crawford County 39

Jeffersonville at Charlestown, ppd.

Thursday’s games

Providence at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.

Seymour at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

Columbus North at Columbus East, ppd.

Bedford NL at Silver Creek, ppd.

Friday’s game

Evansville North at New Albany, 7:30 p.m.

Saturday’s games

Bedford NL at Madison, 1:30 p.m.

Columbus East at North Central, 1:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Salem, 1:30 p.m.

Monday’s game

Madison at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Forest Park at Bedford NL, 10 a.m.

Southport at Seymour, 1:30 p.m.

Greensburg at Jennings County, 7:30 p.m.

Lawrenceburg at Columbus East, 7:30 p.m.

North Harrison at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE

Salem                   4-0 9-1

Silver Creek           3-0 9-0

Brownstown Central 5-1 7-3

North Harrison         2-1 5-2

Charlestown             1-1 4-1

Corydon Central       2-2 5-4

Scottsburg               2-3 5-4

Eastern                   1-3 5-3

Austin                     0-4 5-7

Clarksville               0-5 4-7

Tuesday’s results

Brownstown 66, Clarksville 18

Silver Creek 47, Scottsburg 35

Trinity Lutheran 59, North Harrison 55

Austin 56, Providence 32

Jeffersonville at Charlestown, ppd.

Thursday night’s games

Mitchell at Scottsburg, 6 p.m.

Clarksville at Austin, 7:30 p.m.

Corydon at Paoli, 7:30 p.m.

Eastern at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.

North Harrison at Salem, 7:30 p.m.

Bedford NL at Silver Creek, ppd.

Saturday’s game

Brownstown at Silver Creek, 1:30 p.m.

Floyd Central at Salem, 1:30 p.m.

Paoli at North Harrison, 1:30 p.m.

Scottsburg at Corydon, 1:30 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

Brownstown at Paoli, 7:30 p.m.

North Harrison at Floyd Central, 7:30 p.m.

Perry Central at Corydon, 8 p.m.

SOUTHERN ATHLETIC CONFERENCE

Lanesville            2-0 11-1

New Washington  1-0 4-5

Borden                2-1 7-2

Crothersville        0-1 2-4

South Central      0-1 0-6

Henryville           0-2 1-7

Tuesday’s result

Borden 40, Southwestern 30

Thursday night’s games

West Washington at Crothersville, 7 p.m.

Eastern at New Washington, 7:30 p.m.

Shoals at Borden, 7:30 p.m.

Friday’s game

CAI at South Central, 6 p.m.

Saturday’s games

New Washington at Lanesville, 1:30 p.m.

Crothersville at Southwestern, 4 p.m.

South Central at Henryville, 7 p.m.

Monday’s game

South Central at Crothersville, 6 p.m.

Tuesday’s games

South Central at Rock Creek, 10 a.m.

South Central vs. CAI, 11:45 a.m.

New Washington at Southwestern, 7:30 p.m.

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you