CHARLESTOWN — Karston Watson tallied a game-high 29 points to lead Charlestown to a 100-5 win over visiting Rock Creek on Friday evening.
Watson, who made nine 2-pointers, two 3-pointers and 5 of 6 free throws, was one of five players in double figures for the Pirates. Skylar Cochran contributed 15 points, Laney Hawkins 13 and Jackie Biscardi and Demaria King added 12 points apiece. Biscardi accounted for four of Charlestown's 13 3-pointers.
Tiffany Miller scored all five of the Lions' points.
The Pirates (6-5) are idle until they host Silver Creek at 10 a.m. next Friday in the first game of the Charlestown Holiday Tournament. That same day Rock Creek (0-12) travels across the Ohio River to play in the Whitefield Academy Tournament in Louisville.
CHARLESTOWN 100, ROCK CREEK 5
Rock Creek 2 0 1 2— 5
Charlestown 28 12 31 29—100
Rock Creek (0-12): Tiffany Miller 5.
Charlestown (6-5): Skylar Cochran 15, Karston Watson 29, Peyton Crace 4, Jackie Biscardi 12, Demaria King 12, Laney Hawkins 13, Andrea McCoy 5, Heidi Chester 8, Ashleigh Smith 2.
3-point field goals: Rock Creek 0; Charlestown 13 (Biscardi 4, Hawkins 3, Chester 2, Watson 2, McCoy).
WARRIORS WIN AGAIN
NEW ALBANY — Christian Academy picked up its second straight victory, downing visiting South Central 60-33 Friday night on Homecoming.
The Warriors, who beat Rock Creek 46-11 Tuesday night, picked up their third win of the season in the opener of a girls-boys doubleheader.
CAI (3-7) is idle until it hosts Louisville's Whitefield Academy on Jan. 7.
IN OTHER ACTION:
Evansville North topped visiting New Albany 52-33.
