SELLERSBURG — In a battle of Top 10 teams, as well as Mid-Southern Conference and sectional foes, Salem outlasted Silver Creek 48-44 Saturday afternoon.
The visiting Lions outscored the Dragons 7-0 during a key 2-minute stretch late in the fourth quarter after the Dragons had tied it up at 38-all.
Natalie Noel tallied a team-high 12 points while Hope Tomlinson added 11 for Class 3A No. 3 Salem (14-2, 5-1), which is a half-game behind Brownstown Central (15-3, 6-1), after the Braves beat Charlestown 49-35 Saturday, in the MSC race.
Alana Striverson scored a game-high 15 points while Emme Rooney added 14 for the 3A No. 7 Dragons (13-3, 5-2), who are now a full game behind Brownstown with two conference contests to play (Jan. 18 at Austin and Jan. 25 against Eastern).
This story will be updated.
