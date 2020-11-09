CLARKSVILLE — Class 3A No. 1 Salem built a 45-10 halftime lead en route to a 68-22 victory over host Clarksville on Monday in a Mid-Southern Conference clash, as well as the Generals' season-opener and the debut of new coach Amanda Carmichael.
Natalie Noel scored 15 points to pace the Lions (2-0, 1-0) while Karly Sweeney added 14.
Jasmine Walker tallied 12 points to lead Clarksville.
The Generals (0-1, 0-1) next visit Borden at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
SALEM 68, CLARKSVILLE 22
Salem 26 19 18 5 — 68
Clarksville 6 4 7 5 — 22
Salem (2-0, 1-0): Callie Backherms 6, Natalie Noel 15, Abigail Ratts 5, Karly Sweeney 14, Macie Tomlinson 9, Bailey Hypes 4, Kaylea Klinglesmith 10, Natalie Dean 3, Lily Campbell 2.
Clarksville (0-1, 0-1): Myah Bagshaw 4, Jasmine Walker 12, Dahja Gaines 3, Nahriel Gaines 3.
3-point field goals: Salem 7 (Tomlinson 3, Backherms 2, Noel 2); Clarksville 1 (N. Gaines).
