CLARKSVILLE — Class 3A No. 1 Salem built a 45-10 halftime lead en route to a 68-22 victory over host Clarksville on Monday in a Mid-Southern Conference clash, as well as the Generals' season-opener and the debut of new coach Amanda Carmichael. 

Natalie Noel scored 15 points to pace the Lions (2-0, 1-0) while Karly Sweeney added 14. 

Jasmine Walker tallied 12 points to lead Clarksville. 

The Generals (0-1, 0-1) next visit Borden at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. 

SALEM 68, CLARKSVILLE 22

Salem        26     19     18     5 — 68

Clarksville  6        4        7     5 — 22

     Salem (2-0, 1-0): Callie Backherms 6, Natalie Noel 15, Abigail Ratts 5, Karly Sweeney 14, Macie Tomlinson 9, Bailey Hypes 4, Kaylea Klinglesmith 10, Natalie Dean 3, Lily Campbell 2. 

     Clarksville (0-1, 0-1): Myah Bagshaw 4, Jasmine Walker 12, Dahja Gaines 3, Nahriel Gaines 3. 

     3-point field goals: Salem 7 (Tomlinson 3, Backherms 2, Noel 2); Clarksville 1 (N. Gaines).  

