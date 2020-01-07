JEFFERSONVILLE — Class 3A No. 3 Salem built a 33-20 halftime lead en route to a 63-45 win at Jeffersonville on Tuesday night.
Natalie Noel and Hope Tomlinson scored 15 points apiece to lead a balanced attack for the Lions. Tomlinson hit five 3-pointers and Noel three as Salem outscored the Red Devils 30-12 from beyond the arc.
Karly Sweeney added 12 for the Lions, who outscored Jeff 17-9 in the first quarter and 16-11 in the second.
Kiersten Poor scored a game-high 19 points for the Red Devils, who played their third consecutive full game since senior standout Nan Garcia went down with a season-ending ACL injury.
Jeffersonville (11-6) plays at Louisville Butler at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night, while Salem (12-2) hosts Mitchell at the same time before playing at seventh-ranked Silver Creek at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
SALEM 63, JEFFERSONVILLE 45
Salem 17 16 12 18—63
Jeffersonville 9 11 13 12—45
Salem (12-2): Callie Backherms 4, Natalie Noel 15, Hope Tomlinson 15, Karly Sweeney 12, Abigail Ratts 8, Macie Tomlinson 5, Olivia Weber 4.
Jeffersonville (11-6): Tatum McFarland 2, Cadence Singleton 4, Kiersten Poor 19, Alexis Gibson 10, Lily Haire 8, Aija Estes 2.
3-point field goals: Salem 10 (H. Tomlinson 5, Noel 3, Sweeney, M. Tomlinson); Jeffersonville 4 (Haire 2, Poor 2).
.
WARRIORS WIN 3RD STRAIGHT
LOUISVILLE — Erin Stensrud and Julia Yates scored 10 points apiece to lead Christian Academy to its third straight win, a 27-15 triumph at Whitefield Academy (Ky.) on Tuesday night.
The Warriors, who hadn't played since their 60-33 win over South Central on Dec. 20, led 11-4 at the end of the first quarter, 17-8 at halftime and 21-8 at the conclusion of the third period before holding off the Wildcats in the final frame.
CAI (4-7) goes for four in a row when it hosts Crothersville at 6:30 p.m. Thursday night.
.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 27, WHITEFIELD (KY.) 15
CAI 11 6 4 6—27
Whitefield 4 4 0 7—15
CAI (4-7): Makenzie Fountain 5, Emma Fletcher 2, Julia Yates 10, Erin Stensrud 10.
Whitefield (2-8): Kennedy Bryant 8, Sara Ritter 5, Abby Wheatley 2.
3-point field goals: CAI 0; Whitefield 3 (Bryant).
.
BRAVES TOP HILLTOPPERS
MADISON — Visiting Borden outscored Shawe Memorial 24-7 in the second half to rally for a 36-25 win Tuesday night.
The host Hilltoppers led 10-3 at the end of the first quarter and 18-12 at halftime before the Braves outscored them 12-0 in the third period and 12-7 in the final frame.
"We came out very flat and couldn't put the ball in the hole. We can't afford to allow teams to get momentum and us play on our heels. I need to do a better job of getting our girls mentally prepared for a game," Borden coach Matt Vick said.
Christina Knight (11) and Emily Cissell (10) combined for 21 points for the Braves (8-7), who play at Paoli at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
BORDEN 36, SHAWE MEMORIAL 25
Borden 3 9 12 12—36
Shawe 10 8 0 7—25
Borden (8-7): Magallanes 1, Rose 3, Cook 7, Cissell 10, Knight 11, Nale 4
Shawe (4-9): Alderman 6, Grote 5, Lathrem 4, McAlister 10
3-point field goals: Borden 6 (Cook, Cissell 2, Knight 3) Shawe 1 (McAlister).
.
TIGERS RALLY PAST HORNETS
CROTHERSVILLE — Host Crothersville outscored Henryville 13-7 in the fourth quarter to rally for a 51-46 Southern Athletic Conference victory Tuesday night.
The Hornets led 11-7 at the end of the first quarter, 26-25 at halftime and 39-38 at the conclusion of the third period before the Tigers (9-6, 3-0) battled back.
Allison Horn tallied a team-high 14 points while Esmeralda Ruiz added 12 for Henryville (6-8, 2-2), which hosts Orleans at 12:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
CROTHERSVILLE 51, HENRYVILLE 46
Henryville 11 15 13 7—46
Crothersville 7 18 13 13—51
Henryville (6-8): Allison Horn 14, Esmeralda Ruiz 12, Riley Nunn 8, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 7, Avery King 3, Anna Knecht 2
Crothersville (9-6): Helt 16, Spangler 12, Cole 9, Lewis 7, Isley 4, Wilson 2, Cook 1
3-point field goals: Henryville 3 (King, Horn, Ruiz); Crothersville 3 (Lewis 2, Helt).
