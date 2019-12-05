FLOYDS KNOBS — Madison girls basketball continued its strong start to the new season Wednesday evening at Floyd Central.
The Lady Highlanders opened up their largest lead at seven early in the third quarter, but the visitors responded in the form of a 22-0 run and finished the contest, a 50-37 final, on a 28-8 spurt.
It marks for the Cubs (5-2, 1-0 HHC) the eighth win in the past 10 meetings with the Highlanders (2-4, 0-2 HHC). Madison, led Wednesday by Jade Nutley’s 15 points and 11 rebounds and Paige Young’s 14 points on 4-6 shooting from deep, is off to its best start since the 2015-16 season.
Floyd Central, which has been bit by the injury bug early, had just nine in uniform as it suffered its third straight loss overall and third straight to the Cubs. The Lady Highlanders led 29-22 early in the third quarter before the Lady Cubs’ run.
Floyd Central held Madison to 36 percent shooting but managed just a 29 percent clip to go with 15 turnovers. Mandy Hess totaled 15 points and seven rebounds, and Keegan Kaiser had five points, six rebounds, four assists and two steals.
“We got down a little bit,” Floyd Central coach Randy Gianfagna said. “ … Then came back, took the lead. We were trying to play our tempo, kind of got into our tempo. Right now, we’re down a couple kids, [but] our guard play is pretty good. We have to use what’s good for us. I was proud of our effort, you just can’t have that.”
The Lady Highlanders trailed 6-1 early behind an 0-for-5 start with three turnovers, but a Hess 3-pointer stopped the early bleeding and Kaiser later inched the hosts within 12-10 by way of a first-quarter buzzer-beating step-back jumper. Floyd Central finished the quarter 4-of-5 from the floor after the cold start.
Another Hess 3-pointer made for a 14-13 deficit with 2:07 showing in the second quarter when Sophie Gasaway decided to chime in. Her 3-pointer on the ensuing possession tied it up before a Hess transition bucket gave Floyd Central its first lead.
The Lady Highlanders entered the break with a 20-17 advantage. Hess had 10 points and five rebounds in the first half, and the hosts held the Cubs to just 29 percent shooting, including an 0-for-5 clip from deep.
Hess’ third 3-pointer and a fastbreak bucket from Kaiser on an assist from Hess gave the hosts a 29-22 advantage before the Lady Cubs answered. A buzzer-beating heave made for a 38-29 score after three quarters, and Young, who nailed the last-second shot to end the third, began the fourth with two more 3-pointers.
“We had momentum in the third quarter, and everything shifted,” Gianfagna said. “Then we kind of got sped up, missed a few layups. They have some size, but I think there were four-or-five trips where we missed layups.”
The run stopped with a Callie Jo Celichowski bucket with 5:47 left and a 44-31 deficit, but the Lady Highlanders couldn’t overcome the second-half run.
Floyd Central’s homestand continues as it welcomes Jeffersonville (7-1, 2-0 HHC), No. 10 in the statewide coaches poll, Saturday at 7:30 p.m. The Lady Highlanders look to secure their first win over the Lady Devils since 2013.
MADISON 50, FLOYD CENTRAL 37
Madison 12 5 21 12 — 50
Floyd Central 10 10 9 8 — 37
Floyd Central (2-4, 0-2): 14-47 – Mandy Hess 5-10 2-3 15, Callie Jo Celichowski 3-8 2-4 6, Keegan Kaiser 2-13 1-2 5, Kalissa Fosskuhl 2-10 1-4 5, Laney Siewert 1-3 1-2 3, Sophie Gasaway 1-3 0-0 3.
Madison (5-2, 1-0): 19-53 – Jade Nutley 6-11 3-9 15, Paige Young 5-9 0-0 14, Taylor Lynch 3-8 2-2 8, Lundun Perry 5-10, 1-2 11, Daesja Jay 1-8 0-2 2.
3-point field goals: Floyd Central 4-15 (Hess 3-6, Gasaway 1-2); Madison 4-18 (Young 4-6)
Rebounds: Madison 35 (Nutley 11, Jessie Dyer 8); Floyd Central 29 (Hess 7, Kaiser 6, Celichowski 6, Fosskuhl 5).
Assists: Madison 13 (Nutley 3); Floyd Central 7 (Kaiser 4).
Turnovers: Floyd Central 15; Madison 10.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.