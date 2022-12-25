JEFFERSONVILLE — Maranda Mason scored 19 points to lift the Jeffersonville Red Devils to a 73-63 win over visiting Jennings County on Thursday in a Hoosier Hills Conference showdown on Thursday.
It was the fifth straight win for the Red Devils (10-4, 3-1). Brooklyn Carter and La’Kyra Johnson each added 14 points while Sophia Reese had 11 for Jeff.
Jennings County (9-3, 2-1) suffered its first HHC loss of the season.
The Devils will next host Fishers at 5 p.m. Wednesday.
