GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Mason-Striverson fuels Silver Creek

Political leaders across the globe continue to debate on what is the best energy source for mankind. Fortunately for Silver Creek, there is no dispute.
That’s because the defending Class 3A state champion Dragons have an unlimited reactor named Kynidi Mason-Striverson.
Most people know her as Creek’s leading scorer, floor general and one of the best guards in Indiana. But what many don’t know is she hopes people see her as more than just statistics.
“If my teammates don’t see me as the ‘hype-man’ for the team, then I’m not doing my job,” Mason-Striverson said with a smile Tuesday night after the Dragons’ 65-56 win over Corydon Central in the North Harrison Sectional final.
Saturday, she’ll lead Silver Creek into the Charlestown Regional. The fourth-ranked Dragons (23-2) face Rushville (17-9) at around 12:30 p.m. in the second semi after Vincennes Lincoln (17-8) takes on Gibson Southern (18-7) at 10:30 a.m. in the first semi. The final is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Saturday night.
“Kynidi’s energy is the most enjoyable part of playing with her,” teammate and classmate Emme Rooney said. “She brings that fire and it just hypes everybody up. Our team is centered around high energy because she brings that every single game. She’s always ready to go, and then we all get hyped up around her.”
Some players are different on the court versus off the court, but that’s not the case for Mason-Striverson.
“She brings a lot of energy to any situation she’s in,” Rooney said. “She’s loud on, and off, the court, all in a good way. She’s energetic in the classroom. Just like on the court, she makes her presence known and it just lifts everyone up.”
Silver Creek head coach Scott Schoen often has a hard time whittling down the superlatives when talking about his Indiana All-Star candidate. However, he never gets tired of talking about her.
“Kynidi is a leader and a winner,” Schoen said. “She can affect the game in so many ways. I never have to wonder if she’s ready to play. She competes so hard and that rubs off on the whole team. I know she’s going to be successful at whatever she does in life. All of these girls will be successful people and positive contributors to their community.”
Creek added another NCAA Division I guard to its program this season that some people may not know about. Brittany Ort, Schoen’s sister, played four seasons at Indiana State after leading South Central to a Class A state runner-up finish in 2006. Mason-Striverson said having a coach like Ort has been invaluable to her this season.
“No matter what question I ask Coach Brittany, she has an answer,” Mason-Striverson said. “I know she’d go to the moon, and back, to help me. To have a coach that played almost the same way I do, it’s just been great for me. She played in the same conference (Missouri Valley) as I’m going to play next year. I ask her as many questions as I can, not only about basketball but about life.”
Ort, who is South Central’s all-time leading scorer (and 18th in state history), said being able to work with Mason-Striverson hasn’t really been work at all.
“Of course I’ve followed Kynidi since she’s been here, so when I came on the staff to help this year I was already a fan. But getting to know her on a personal level has been a big blessing to me because she’s such a good kid,” Ort said. “The way she carries herself is impressive. She walks on that court knowing she’s the best player out there. But in the same regard she is a humble person because she puts in the work to be able to perform the way she does.”
Mason-Striverson has signed to play at the University of Evansville beginning next season. She said her decision to become a Purple Ace was an easy one.
“The first time I talked to Coach (Robyn) Scherr-Wells, I knew I was going to go there,” Mason-Striverson said. “I really connected with her. She saw me play in AAU and told me how she loved how I was able to affect the game without shooting much. It was important for me to find a coach who saw that I was more than just a scorer.”
Mason-Striverson, who leads Creek in scoring (18 points per game) and assists (four per game), says she loved basketball at a very young age. However, she really didn’t know how good she could become until high school, which she began across the river at Louisville Male.
“My mom was my first coach when I was really young,” she said. “I really fell in love with basketball in third grade. It was great just knowing that it was something I could do with my sister (Alana) outside of the house. But I didn’t really understand what I might be capable of doing until my freshman year. We had a really good team at Male that went to the Final Four and I got to be around some seniors that put in that extra time and invited me to workout with them. That’s when I really got to understand that I could be really good if I put in the extra time.”
A lot of high school players idolize college or pro athletes, but that’s not the case for Mason-Striverson.
“Alana is my idol, that’s an easy answer,” she said of her older sister, who was a key member of last season’s state-title team and is now playing at Lindenwood (Mo.) University.
When she’s not on the court, Mason-Striverson said she likes to spend time with family and cook. She’s also a big planner, which she thinks helps her stay focused on the tasks at hand and to not look ahead.
“I love to journal. I write everything down,” she said. “I make to-do lists every single day. Our team truly takes things one game, one day at a time. (Assistant) coach Randall (Schoen) always tells us that our biggest game of the year is our next game. Not yesterday, or down the line, but the next one. That clicks with me and all of us. I am big on checking the box off the ‘to-do list’ and we did not talk about sectional at all until we finished winning the conference. Even though the weather pushed our sectional championship game to Tuesday, we did not think about the regional until Wednesday. That’s what we’ve been about all season, and that’s what we plan to do Saturday at Charlestown — just focus on the task at hand.”
As Creek prepares to play the Lions, who they beat in last year’s regional final, there is no doubt where the Dragons’ focus is. However, Mason-Striverson hopes she and her classmates have left their mark on Silver Creek basketball that will be long-lasting.
“I was mentored so well as a freshman, and then looking up to my sister and that group here for the last two years,” she said. “All of their leadership has made us seniors this year wanting to leave a legacy for the younger kids. We want to make sure Silver Creek is winning for a long time after we’re gone.”