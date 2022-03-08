GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Mason-Striverson named 1st team All-State

Kynidi Mason-Striverson can add another postseason honor to her growing list.
The Silver Creek senior standout has been named first-team All-State by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
The 5-foot-8 point guard, who helped the Dragons to the Class 3A state title as a junior and to a state runner-up finish this past season, was one of 25 players chosen to the squad.
Mason-Striverson, who last week was named to the 2022 Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Senior All-State “Supreme 15” team, averaged 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists a game for Creek, which lost 93-35 to South Bend Washington in the 3A state championship game Feb. 26.
The University of Evansville-signee was joined on the first team by Salem’s Natalie Noel, Columbus East’s Saige Stahl and Corydon Central’s Ava Weber, among others.
Two of Mason-Striverson’s teammates, and classmates, also received All-State recognition.
Senior wing Emme Rooney was selected to the second team while senior guard Sydney Sierota was named to the third team.
Rooney, a 5-9 wing, averaged 12 points, four rebounds and two assists per game for the Dragons while Sierota, a 5-6 guard, put up eight points, four rebounds and four assists.
Salem’s Abigail Ratts was also a second-team pick while Eastern freshman Kyia McKinley was a third-team selection, as was Jennings County’s Juliann Woodward and North Harrison’s Diana Burgher.
The complete teams are listed below.
First team
Saige Stahl, Columbus East; Ava Weber, Corydon Central; Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point; Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point; Josie Trabel, East Central; Hailey Smith, Fishers; Ashlyn Traylor, Franklin Community; Ayanna Patterson, Homestead; Faith Wiseman, Indian Creek; Renna Schweitermann, Jay County; Lily Maple, Maconaquah; Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon; Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville; Tanyuel Welch, Indianapolis North Central; Julia Mantyla, Northridge; McKenna Layden, Northwestern; Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer; Natalie Noel, Salem; Kelly Ratigan, SB St. Joseph; Kynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek; Abbie Tomblin, South Central (Union Mills); Asiah Baxter, Warren Central; Alaina Thorne, Washington; Kencia Levasseur, Washington; Laila Hull, Zionsville.
Second team
Cristen Carter, Ben Davis; Taylor Guess, Ben Davis; Zoe Willems, Bethany Christian; Ellia Foster, Bremen; De’Mour Watson, Elkhart; Amber Tretter, Forest Park; Kuryn Brunson, Franklin Community; Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett; Camryn Runner, Hamilton Heights; Riley Flinn, West Lafayette Harrison; Alison Stephens, Homestead; Lauren Foster, Indian Creek; Reagan Wilson, Noblesville; Destinee Hooks, Indianapolis North Central; Ellie Wilkerson, Plainfield; Jessie Ringen, Rensselaer-Central; Abigail Ratts, Salem; Emme Rooney, Silver Creek; Gracie Poe, South Knox; Gracie Shorter, Sullivan; Olivia Faust, Triton Central; Lizzie Graham, Triton Central; Addison Bowman, Twin Lakes; Olivia Nickerson, Twin Lakes; Abby Sanner, Warsaw.
Third team
Kyia McKinley, Eastern (Pekin); Jaidyn Green, Evansville North; Olivia Smith, Fishers; Scarlett Kimbrel, Franklin Community; Lauren Klem, Franklin Community; Anna Parent, FW Luers; Saniya Jackson, FW Northrop; Nevaeh Jackson, FW Northrop; Natalie Armstrong, Garrett; Chloe Graham, Gibson Southern; Hadley Lytton, Heritage Hills; Juliann Woodward, Jennings County; Kendal Johnson, Lewis Cass; Kylie Wells, Merrillville; Madelynn Denny, Mooresville; Ellery Minch, Mt. Vernon (Fortville); Ava Couch, Indianapolis North Central; Diana Burgher, North Harrison; Caitlin Conn, North White; Hailey Cripe, Pioneer; Jozee Rhodes, Plainfield; Taylor Delp, Plymouth; Sydney Sierota, Silver Creek; Miranda Deane, Southport; Mariah Claywell, Union City; Sanaa Thomas, Warren Central; Kacilyn Krebs, Warsaw.