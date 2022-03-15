GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Mason-Striverson named to Indiana All-Star team

First she was All-State, now Kynidi Mason-Striverson is an All-Star.
The Silver Creek senior standout has been selected to the 2022 Indiana All-Star team, which was announced Tuesday.
The 5-foot-8 point guard, who was named to a couple of All-State teams in recent weeks, helped the Dragons to the Class 3A state title in 2021 and led them back to the championship game this past season. The University of Evansville-signee averaged 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists per game in 2021-22.
Mason-Striverson and 13 other seniors will represent the state in its annual summer series against Kentucky. Among those is Homestead's Ayanna Patterson, who was named Miss Basketball last week. The Connecticut-recruit averaged 25.7 points, 11.8 rebounds and 2.1 blocked shots per game this season.
The rest of the squad will be comprised of Crown Point's Jessica Carrothers,Carmel's Kate Clarke, Westfield's Alyssa Crockett, East Central's Hope Fox, Franklin Central's Rayah Kincer, Blue River Valley's Ally Madden, South Bend Washington's Mila Reynolds, Fort Wayne South's Olivia Smith, Terre Haute North's Zoe Stewart, Crown Point's Lilly Stoddard, Franklin's Ashlyn Traylor and North Central's Tanyuel Welch.
The Indiana All-Stars will face their Kentucky counterparts on June 10 at the Owensboro (Ky.) Sportscenter before hosting them the next evening at the Southport Fieldhouse.