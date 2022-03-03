GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Mason-Striverson named to 'Supreme' team

Kynidi Mason-Striverson was named “Supreme” earlier this week.
On Tuesday, the Silver Creek senior was selected to the 2022 Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Senior All-State “Supreme 15" team.
In all, six players from Clark and Floyd counties received recognition from the IBCA.
Mason-Striverson, though, leads the way on the “Supreme 15,” which is the top honor awarded. The 5-foot-8 point guard averaged 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists a game for the Dragons, who lost 93-35 to South Bend Washington in last Saturday night’s Class 3A state championship game. The University of Evansville-signee, who helped Creek capture its first state title in 2021, was joined on the “Supreme” team by Washington’s Mila Reynolds and Columbus East’s Koryn Greiwe, among others.
Additionally, Mason-Striverson’s teammates Emme Rooney and Sydney Sierota were two of 90 seniors to earn All-State honorable mention. Rooney, a 5-9 wing, averaged 12 points, four rebounds and two assists per game while Sierota, a 5-6 guard, put up eight points, four rebounds and four assists.
Charlestown’s Demaria King also garnered honorable mention. The 5-10 senior forward averaged eight points, 11 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game for the Pirates.
Rooney, Sierota and King were also joined by North Harrison’s Diana Burgher, as well as Salem’s Natalie Noel and Abigail Ratts.
Charlestown sophomore Kennedy Coleman and New Albany junior Journey Howard were two of 90 to garner Underclass All-State honorable mention. Coleman, a 6-0 wing, averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game for the Pirates. Meanwhile Howard, a 5-9 forward, topped the ‘Dogs in rebounding and ranked third in scoring.
Lanesville’s Linzie Wernert was on the Small School All-State team while Eastern’s Kyia McKinley and the Corydon Central trio of Bailey Orme, Josie Vaughn and Ava Weber also received honorable mention.
.
2022 IBCA/FRANCISCAN HEALTH SENIOR ALL-STATE
Supreme 15
Kuryn Brunson, Franklin
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point
Kate Clarke, Carmel
Alyssa Crockett, Westfield
Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East
Ally Madden, Blue River Valley
Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon
Kynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek
Ayanna Patterson, Homestead
Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington
Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North
Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point
Alaina Thorne, Washington
Ashlyn Traylor, Franklin
Tanyuel Welch, North Central
Large School All-State
Taylor Bowen, Culver Academies
Hope Fox, East Central
Destinee Hooks, North Central
Kenna Kirby, Tri-West
Kencia Levasseur, Washington
Jyah LoVett, FW Snider
Julia Mantyla, Northridge
Lilly Maple, Maconaquah
Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett
Jada Patton, Penn
Kelly Ratigan, SB St. Joseph
Abby Sanner, Warsaw
Olivia Smith, Fort Wayne South
Kennedy Tolen, Benton Central
Ellie Wilkerson, Plainfield
Small School All-State
Lauryn Bates, Frankton
Karsyn Cherry, Lafayette Central Catholic
Mariah Claywell, Union City
Macie Couchenour, South Knox
Hailey Cripe, Pioneer
Olivia Faust, Triton Central
Ellia Foster, Bremen
Madilynn Hudspeth, Oregon-Davis
Hailee Kline, FW Blackhawk
Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh
Graycie Poe, North Knox
Jessie Ringen, Rensselaer Central
Abigail Tomblin, South Central (Union Mills)
Kyla Willis, North Putnam
Ella Wolfe, Tipton
Honorable mention
Ashlynn Allman, Lapel
Nataley Armstrong, Garrett
Trinity Barnes, Gary West
Ella Bickel, Heritage
Megan Bolen, Knox
Genesis Borom, Portage
Katie Bremer, Cathedral
Diana Burgher, North Harrison
Chloe Cardinal, Vincennes Lincoln
Mia Catey, Mississinewa
Jordan Coon, Castle
Kirsten Cross, Lawrenceburg
Patty Chikamba, University
Chloe Churilla, Highland
Caitlin Conn, North White
Kendall Davison, Clinton Central
Miranda Deane, Southport
Madelynn Denny, Mooresville
Cortney Dove, Princeton
Jessie Duvall, Switzerland County
Elizabeth Edmonds, Argos
Marisa Esquivel, Griffith
Delanie Gale, South Central (Union Mills)
Nichole Garner, Waldron
Jaidn Green, Evansville North
Ariel Helm, Lawrence North
Darryn Hood, Tindley
DeMaria King, Charlestown
Lyndsey Kobza, Kouts
Dakotah Krohn, Woodlan
Dani Kroeger, Vincennes Lincoln
Kennedy Kugler, Prairie Heights
Christina Lamb, Cascade
Kelsi Langley, Taylor
Haley Lanter, Winchester
Bella Larrison, Waldron
Kylah Lawson, Columbus North
Lauren Leach, Angola
Jesse Ledgerwood, Washington
Lexi Linder, Fort Wayne Bishop Dwenger
Kathryn Loso, Guerin Catholic
Hadley Lytton, Heritage Hills
Annika Marlow, Rushville
Grace Marshall, Heritage Christian
Rebekah Marshall, Columbia City
Chloe McClain, Kokomo
Maddie McSurley, New Prairie
Maddy Meek, New Castle
Brie Miller, South Putnam
Gena Moore, Winchester
Jaelynne Murray, Pike
Tynlie Neal, Clinton Prairie
Kaliah Neighbors, Evansville North
Natalie Niehaus, Castle
Natalie Noel, Salem
Anna Parent, FW Bishop Luers
Camiell Perry, Speedway
Abigail Ratts, Salem
Jozee Rhodes, Plainfield
Jada Rhonehouse, Fremont
Katie Rice, North Montgomery
Jordan Richmond, Avon
Michelle Rodkey, Rossville
Emme Rooney, Silver Creek
Emily Roper, Carmel
Jordyn Sarver, Mitchell
Isabelle Saylor, Tri-West
Jasi Scaife, Muncie Central
Taylor Schoonveld, Kankakee Valley
Tressa Senesac, Benton Central
Halle Shelt, Park Tudor
Marissa Shelton, South Bend Adams
Carly Sherfield, Edgewood
Gracie Shorter, Sullivan
Sydney Sierota, Silver Creek
Davina Smith, Merrillville
Jazmyn Smith, West Noble
Jada Stansberry, Alexandria
Maddie Swingle, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
Audrey Tallent, Plainfield
Macey Timberman, Northview
Haley Thomas, Harrison (West Lafayette)
Lexi Thomas, Rochester
Adrie Thompson, Tri-West
Kelsey Waggoner, Cardinal Ritter
Annabelle Williams, Jac-Cen-Del
Alexis Wines, Lebanon
Delaney Wolfe, Martinsville
Taren Yates, Triton
Jessie Yelaska, John Glenn
.
2022 IBCA/FRANCISCAN HEALTH UNDERCLASS ALL-STATE
Supreme 15
Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer
Cristen Carter, Ben Davis
Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian
Laila Hull, Zionsville
RaShunda Jones, SB Washington
McKenna Layden, Northwestern
Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence
Jordyn Poole, Fort Wayne Snider
MaKaya Porter, Mishawaka Marian
Amiyah Reynolds, SB Washington
Kira Reynolds, SB Washington
Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville
Chloe Spreen, Bedford North Lawrence
Josie Trabel, East Central
Juliann Woodard, Jennings County
Large School All-State
Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central
Olivia Brown, Hamilton Southeastern
Destini Craig, Fort Wayne Snider
Asia Donald, Hobart
Isabella Gizzi, New Palestine
Bailey Kelham, Garrett
Jaylah Lampley, Lawrence Central
Riley Makalusky, Hamilton Southeastern
Ellery Minch, Mt. Vernon (Fortville)
Hailey Smith, Fishers
Renna Schwieterman, Jay County
Saige Stahl, Columbus East
Alison Stephens, Homestead
Meredith Tippner, Noblesville
Reagan Wilson, Noblesville
Small School All-State
Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester
Ally Capouch, Kouts
Maci Chamberlin, Blue River Valley
Kelsey DuBois, University
Kenzie Fulks, Bethesda Christian
Brea Garber, Fairfield
Alli Harness, Carroll (Flora)
Bailey Parham, Tri
Ashlee Schram, Tipton
Payton Seay, University
Emma Sperry, Frankton
Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran
Amber Tretter, Forest Park
Madison Wagner, Carroll (Flora)
Linzie Wernert, Lanesville
Honorable mention
Tori Allen, Andrean
Leah Bachmann, Columbus East
Molly Baker, Columbia City
Carley Barrett, Lafayette Central Catholic
Addison Baxter, Columbia City
Asiah Baxter, Warren Central
Carley Begle, Forest Park
Giovonnie Belton, Pike
Skylar Bos, Covenant Christian (DeMotte)
Addison Bowsman, Twin Lakes
Chaney Brown, Greenfield-Central
Amiyah Buchanan, Evansville North
Cameran Cahall, Madison
Bradie Chambers, Linton-Stockton
Aubrey Cole, Seeger
Kennedy Coleman, Charlestown
Ava Couch, North Central
Taylor Delp, Plymouth
Jenna Donohoo, Tecumseh
Taylor Double, Huntington North
Kylee Edwards, Shelbyville
Aijia Elliott, Kokomo
Alivia Elmore, Jennings County
Eva Fisher, Northridge
Riley Flinn, Harrison (West Lafayette)
Taylor Fordyce, Carroll (Fort Wayne)
Lauren Foster, Indian Creek
Kennedy Fuelling, Norwell
Kenzie Garner, Sheridan
Nasiya Gause, Lake Station Edison
Arianna Gerkin, Vincennes Lincoln
Layla Gold, Cathedral
Chloey Graham, Gibson Southern
Taylor Guess, Ben Davis
Kendall Hale, Cannelton
Rachel Harshman, Mooresville
Ella Haupert, Southwood
Kyra Hill, Goshen
Jacklynn Hosier, Alexandria
Journey Howard, New Albany
Keylee Hudson, Eastern Greene
Nevaeh Jackson, FW Northrop
Saniya Jackson, FW Northrop
Sophie Johnson, Evansville Memorial
Rhylan Kalb, Northeast Dubois
Clair Klinger, Washington Township
Morgan Lawrence, Winchester
Olivia Leas, Blackford
Gracie Little, Washington Township
Caroline Long, Western
Olivia Marks, South Central (Union Mills)
Reagan Martin, Owen Valley
Emily Mattingly, Evansville Memorial
Kyia McKinley, Eastern (Pekin)
Kadence Mellott, Tippecanoe Valley
Sophia Morrison, Eastbrook
Katie Moyer, Bremen
Olivia Nickerson, Twin Lakes
Bailey Orme, Corydon Central
Abby Parsons, Cascade
Faith Riehl, Lakeland
Tessa Robertson, North White
Camryn Runner, Hamilton Heights
Isabel Scales, Caston
Kyndra Sheets, Columbia City
Avah Smith, Woodlan
Olivia Smith, Fishers
Gabby Spink, Gibson Southern
Grace Stapleton, Eastern Hancock
Kendall Sterling, Seymour
Molly Stock, Homestead
Samiyah Stout, Elkhart
Mackenzie Thomas, Carmel
Tori Thompson, Lafayette Central Catholic
Adrianne Tolen, West Lafayette
Josie Vaughn, Corydon Central
Madison Vice, Central Noble
Addyson Viers, Triton
Kaycie Warfel, Pendleton Heights
Whitney Warfel, Pendleton Heights
Sydney Warran, Cascade
Liv Waters, Blackford
Ava Weber, Corydon Central
Riley Whitlock, Harrison (West Lafayette)
Mylie Wilkison, Greensburg
Zoe Willems, Bethany Christian
Vanessa Wimberly, Lake Central
Camryn Wise, Wapahani
Faith Wiseman, Indian Creek
Isabelle Wooten, Danville