GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Mason-Striverson named to 'Supreme' team

2-26-22_SBWashington@SilverCreek_GBB_25103.jpg

Silver Creek senior Kynidi Mason-Striverson puts up a shot during the Dragons' 93-35 loss to South Bend Washington in the Class 3A state championship game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis on Saturday.

Kynidi Mason-Striverson was named “Supreme” earlier this week.

On Tuesday, the Silver Creek senior was selected to the 2022 Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Senior All-State “Supreme 15" team. 

In all, six players from Clark and Floyd counties received recognition from the IBCA.

Mason-Striverson, though, leads the way on the “Supreme 15,” which is the top honor awarded. The 5-foot-8 point guard averaged 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists a game for the Dragons, who lost 93-35 to South Bend Washington in last Saturday night’s Class 3A state championship game. The University of Evansville-signee, who helped Creek capture its first state title in 2021, was joined on the “Supreme” team by Washington’s Mila Reynolds and Columbus East’s Koryn Greiwe, among others.

Additionally, Mason-Striverson’s teammates Emme Rooney and Sydney Sierota were two of 90 seniors to earn All-State honorable mention. Rooney, a 5-9 wing, averaged 12 points, four rebounds and two assists per game while Sierota, a 5-6 guard, put up eight points, four rebounds and four assists.

Charlestown’s Demaria King also garnered honorable mention. The 5-10 senior forward averaged eight points, 11 rebounds and 1.9 steals per game for the Pirates.

Rooney, Sierota and King were also joined by North Harrison’s Diana Burgher, as well as Salem’s Natalie Noel and Abigail Ratts.

Charlestown sophomore Kennedy Coleman and New Albany junior Journey Howard were two of 90 to garner Underclass All-State honorable mention. Coleman, a 6-0 wing, averaged 11.4 points, 7.3 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.1 steals per game for the Pirates. Meanwhile Howard, a 5-9 forward, topped the ‘Dogs in rebounding and ranked third in scoring.

Lanesville’s Linzie Wernert was on the Small School All-State team while Eastern’s Kyia McKinley and the Corydon Central trio of Bailey Orme, Josie Vaughn and Ava Weber also received honorable mention.

