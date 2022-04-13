Kynidi Mason-Striverson has another honor to add to her growing list.
On Wednesday, the Silver Creek senior was named third-team All-State by the Associated Press.
Last month, the 5-foot-8 point guard was chosen to the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association/Franciscan Health Senior All-State “Supreme 15” team, selected first-team All-State by the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association and, to top it off, was named to the Indiana All-Star team.
This past season, Mason-Striverson averaged 18 points, seven rebounds and four assists a game for the Dragons, who advanced to their second straight Class 3A state championship game. After winning its first title in 2021, Silver Creek lost 93-35 to South Bend Washington this time around on Feb. 26.
Mason-Striverson, who has signed with the University of Evansville, is one of several college-bound seniors to highlight the All-State teams.
Noblesville junior Ashlynn Shade and Homestead senior Ayana Patterson, both of whom have committed to national power Connecticut, headlined the first team.
Shade was the top vote-getter in the balloting, which comes from a statewide panel of sports writers, broadcasters and coaches.
Those two were joined on the first team by Mila Reynolds of South Bend Washington, Jessica Carrothers of Crown Point and Alyssa Crockett of Westfield.
The second team consisted of Zionsville junior Laila Hull, Bedford North Lawrence sophomore Chloe Spreen, Terre Haute North senior Zoe Stewart, Northwestern junior McKenna Layden and Pioneer junior Ashlynn Brooke.
Joining Mason-Striverson on the third team were Tanyuel Welch of Indianapolis North Central, Rashunda Jones of South Bend Washington, Lilly Stoddard of Crown Point and Kuryn Brunson of Franklin.
The boys’ All-State teams are scheduled to be released today.
AP ALL-STATE TEAMS
These are the results of the 2022 Indiana girls all-state teams as selected by a statewide panel of sports writers, broadcasters and coaches, with names, schools, height and scholastic class:
FIRST TEAM
Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville, 5-10, Jr.
Ayana Patterson, Homestead, 6-3, Sr.
Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington, 6-3, Sr.
Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point, 5-7, Sr.
Alyssa Crockett, Westfield, 6-2, Sr.
SECOND TEAM
Laila Hull, Zionsville, 6-1, Jr.
Chloe Spreen, Bedford North Lawrence, 5-9, Soph.
Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North, 5-9, Sr.
McKenna Layden, Northwestern, 6-2, Jr.
Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer, 5-7, Jr.
THIRD TEAM
Tanyuel Welch, Indianapolis North Central, 5-10, Sr.
Rashunda Jones, South Bend Washington, 5-8, Jr.
Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point, 6-3, Sr.
Kuryn Brunson, Franklin, 5-10, Sr.
Kynidi Mason-Striverson, Silver Creek, 5-8, Sr.
HIGH HONORABLE MENTION
Kate Clarke, Carmel; Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Ashlyn Traylor, Franklin; Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon; Asiah Baxter, Warren Central; Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian; Kelly Ratigan, South Bend St. Joseph; Jordyn Poole, Fort Wayne Snider; Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh; Olivia Smith, Fort Wayne South; Bailey Kelham, Garrett; Ali Saunders, North Harrison; Asia Donald, Hobart; Josie Trabel, East Central; Juliann Woodard, Jennings County; Ally Madden, Blue River Valley; Jyah Lovett, Fort Wayne Snider; Kira Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Karsyn Norman, Bedford North Lawrence; Ali Harness, Carroll (Flora); Alaina Thorne, Washington; Cristen Carter, Ben Davis.
HONORABLE MENTION (alphabetical order)
Tori Allen, Andrean; Nataley Armstrong, Garrett; Trinity Barnes, Gary West; Lauryn Bates, Frankton; Carley Begle, Forest Park; Aniyah Bishop, Lake Central; Taylor Bowen, Culver Academies; Olivia Brown, Hamilton Southeastern; Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester; Karsyn Cherry, Lafayette Catholic; Patty Chikamba, University; Mariah Claywell, Union City; Macie Couchenour, South Knox; Miranda Deane, Southport; Maddy Denny, Mooresville; Jenna Donahoo, Tecumseh; Olivia Faust, Triton Central; Ellia Foster, Bremen; Hope Fox, East Central; Kenzie Fulks, Bethesda Christian; Arianna Gerkin, Vincennes Lincoln; Isabella Gizzi, New Palestine; Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East; Chloey Graham, Gibson Southern; Darryn Hood, Tindley; Destinee Hooks, Indianapolis North Central; Madilynn Hudspeth, Oregon-Davis; Rayah Kincer, Franklin Central; Kenna Kirby, Tri-West; Jaylah Lampley, Lawrence Central; Kelsi Langley, Taylor; Bella Larrison, Waldron; Kencia Levasseur, Washington; Hadley Lytton, Heritage Hills; Riley Makalusky, Hamilton Southeastern; Julia Mantyla, Northridge; Lilly Maple, Maconaquah; Chloe McClain, Kokomo; Olivia Nickerson, Twin Lakes; Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett; Bailey Parham, Tri; Jada Patton, Penn; Graycie Poe, North Knox; Makaya Porter, Mishawaka Marian; Kira Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Jessie Ringen, Rensselaer; Camryn Runner, Hamilton Heights; Abby Sanner, Warsaw; Jasiah Scaife, Muncie Central; Ashlee Schram, Tipton; Renna Schwieterman, Jay County; Marissa Shelton, South Bend Adams; Gracie Shorter, Gibson Southern; Hailey Smith, Fishers; Olivia Smith, Fishers; Saige Stahl, Columbus East; Jada Stansberry, Alexandria; Meredith Tippner, Noblesville; Kennedy Tolen, Benton Central; Abigail Tomblin, South Central (Union Mills); Josie Trabel, East Central; Amber Tretter, Forest Park; Addyson Viers, Triton; Ava Weber, Corydon Central; Ellie Wilkerson, Plainfield; Kyla Willis, North Putnam; Reagan Wilson, Noblesville; Ella Wolfe, Tipton; Delaney Wolfe, Martinsville.
