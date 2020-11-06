PEKIN — A big third period propelled host Eastern to a 58-25 victory over visiting Borden in the season-opener for both Friday night.
The host Musketeers led 15-3 at the end of the first quarter before the Braves battled back to get within 24-14 by halftime.
Eastern, however, outscored Borden 23-6 in the eight minutes after intermission to pull away.
"I thought we did a tremendous job of slowing the game down in the first half. Unfortunately, they came out hard in the third quarter and we couldn't respond," Braves coach Matt Vick said. "I thought my girls played hard, but we have to continue to work on the little things."
Emily Cissell scored eight points while Kaylie Magallanes added seven for the Braves (0-1), who host Christian Academy at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
EASTERN 58, BORDEN 25
Borden 3 11 6 5 — 25
Eastern 15 9 23 11 — 58
Borden (0-1): Kaylie Magallanes 7, Delaney Smith 2, Kaela Rose 2, Caitlyn Cook 6, Emily Cissell 8.
Eastern (1-0): Casey 9 , Sowder 7, Patton 5, Jeter 15, Crumpton 2, Sill 10, Ky. McKinley 9, Ka. McKinley 1.
3-point field goals: Eastern 8 (Casey 3, Sowder, Patton, Jeter 2, Sill).
