MARENGO — Eastern amassed a 24-point lead through three quarters and cruised to a 46-18 victory over Providence in the first semifinal of the Class 2A Crawford County Sectional on Monday night.
The Musketeers (14-11) will go for their fourth straight sectional title tonight, when they face Austin (10-11) at 7 p.m. The Eagles advanced with a 68-54 win over Crawford in Monday night's second semi.
Eastern, which previously defeated the Pioneers 47-15 back on Dec. 2, led 12-3 at the end of the first quarter and 24-10 at the break before outpointing Providence 13-3 in the third to take command.
McKenna Jeter and Kaylee McKinley netted nine points apiece to pace the Musketeers, who won their third straight game.
Grace Denis and Molly Richards scored six points apiece to pace the Pioneers (6-15).
.
EASTERN 46, PROVIDENCE 18
Eastern 12 12 13 9 — 46
Providence 3 7 3 5 — 18
Eastern (14-11): Ava Sowder 6, McKenna Jeter 9, Madeline Lewellen 3, Christina Knight 5, Kyia McKinley 6, Elizabeth Trueblood 3, Grace McBride 3, Gracie Lewis 2, Kaylee McKinley 9.
Providence (6-15): Kate Simmons 2, Lillie Weber 4, Molly Richards 6, Grace Denis 6.
3-point field goals: Eastern 5 (Jeter, Knight, Lewellen, McBride, Trueblood); Providence 3 (Dennis 2, Richards).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.