NEW WASHINGTON — For the third straight year it will be New Washington against Lanesville for the sectional title.
The host Mustangs built a double-digit lead in the second quarter and cruised to a 45-25 win over Christian Academy in Saturday's first semifinal of the Class A New Washington Sectional.
In the second semi, second-ranked Lanesville held Borden scoreless in the first half on the way to a 50-8 win.
The Mustangs (14-9) will face the Eagles (24-1) at 7 p.m. Tuesday in the sectional final. Lanesville has won seven straight against New Wash, including each of the last two sectional title tilts and 67-22 earlier this season.
“We certainly have things we have to get better at before Tuesday night,” New Washington coach Kirsti Holloway said.
CAI-NEW WASHINGTON
CAI came into the game fresh off a 36-25 win over South Central in the first round, but the Warriors had their work cut out for them.
Despite a cold spell to start the game, the Warriors were in it early on. Down 6-0, Christian Academy got its first basket of the game when junior forward Lilly Yates scored at the 3-minute, 55-second mark. The Mustangs answered with their 3 three-pointer of the game, a long-range shot by sophomore guard Sami Mattingly, to make it 9-3.
“We weren’t running our offense,” said CAI coach Carson Casey, whose team previously lost 60-23 at New Wash on Nov. 13.
It was a two-possession game late in the first quarter when New Wash junior guard Macy Fields scored to give the Mustangs a 15-7 lead after eight minutes.
“Christian Academy came prepared and they executed,” Holloway said. “Our kids need to bring the energy level.”
A pair of baskets by Mattingly to start the second quarter helped the Mustangs to a 19-7 lead. Their advantage swelled to 16 (25-9), on a 3-pointer by senior guard Grace Ellison, thanks to another CAI dry spell.
In the final two minutes, Christian Academy got a boost from senior guard Nicole Tucker. Her two baskets pulled the Warriors within 12 (25-13) before a buzzer-beater by Olivia Lawrence put the Mustangs up 14 at the break.
Baskets by Fields and Ellison helped the Mustangs to a fast start in the second half – it was 31-13 two minutes into the third quarter.
Christian Academy kept fighting and trailed 31-17 after a Yates putback at the 3:10 mark. Again, New Washington answered to stay in control. This time it was sophomore guard Kaidin James, who scored eight straight points to make it 39-17 with 7:20 to play.
New Washington was led in scoring by James, who scored a game-high 18 points, while Mattingly added 10. Christian Academy (7-16) was paced by Yates, who scored 17 points.
“I’m proud of them,” Casey said of her Warriors, who increased their win-total by five over last season. “This is another step in building the foundation.”
BORDEN-LANESVILLE
The Eagles didn’t exactly light it up on the offensive end in the first half, but they didn’t have to. With a defense that barely allowed Borden to shoot, Lanesville was able to put it away early with its quickness.
“All year long our main thing is defense,” said Lanesville coach Angie Hinton, whose team allows just under 22 points per game. “Our offense begins with our defense.”
Senior forward Kennedy Gordon got the Eagles off to a good start. Her field goal and 3-point basket made it 5-0 at the 5:30 mark. It was already had double digits when freshman guard Hadley Crosier hit a 3 for Lanesville, which led 16-0 after one.
It was more of the same in the second quarter. A Borden turnover led to a basket by Crosier to make it 25-0 with 3:10 left in the half.
It was 27-0 at the break as the Braves, who had the last possession of the half, were unable to get off a shot.
“We couldn’t create our shots, their defense was stifling us,” Borden coach Matt Vick said.
Borden finally got on the board when junior guard Paige Robinson hit a free throw 29 seconds into the second half. Junior forward Linzie Wernert answered for the Eagles, scoring seven straight points for a 34-1 lead midway through the quarter.
Borden followed that with its first field goal of the game, as junior forward Hailey Hurst scored to make it 38-3 at the 2:45 mark. It was 42-3 going into the fourth.
For the game Lanesville, which has won 20 straight, had seven players score. Wernert led the way with 14 points.
Caitlyn Cook tallied three points to pace the Braves (12-11).
“This final game doesn’t really define our season,” said Vick, whose team won 12 games for the second straight season.
CLASS A NEW WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Saturday's semifinals
NEW WASHINGTON 45, CHRISTIAN ACADEMY 25
Christian Academy 7 6 4 8 — 25
New Washington 15 12 8 10 — 45
Christian Academy (7-16): Lilly Yates 17, Nicole Tucker 4, Ashlin Owen 4.
New Washington (14-9): Macy Fields 6, Grace Ellison 6, Sami Mattingly 10, Kaidin James 18, Olivia Lawrence 2, Emma DeCamp 3.
3-point field goals: CAI 0; New Washington 5 (Mattingly 2, Ellison 2, DeCamp).
LANESVILLE 50, BORDEN 8
Borden 0 0 3 5 — 8
Lanesville 16 11 15 8 — 50
Borden (12-11): Paige Robinson 1, Hailey Hurst 2, Caitlyn Cook 3, Delaney Smith 2.
Lanesville (24-1): Kennedy Gordon 5, Linzie Wernert 14, Ava Kerr 3, Morgan Sonner 7, Hadley Crosier 5, Emma Davis 6, Hylton Brumley 7, Shelby Allen 3.
3-point field goals: Borden 1 (Cook); Lanesville 3 (Gordon, Crosier, Davis).
