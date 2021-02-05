NEW WASHINGTON — New Washington held off a furious Borden rally for a 47-45 win Friday night in the second semifinal of the Class A New Washington Sectional.
The host Mustangs (8-11) will face No. 2 Lanesville (20-3) at 7:30 p.m. in tonight’s sectional final. The Eagles advanced with a 75-7 victory over Christian Academy in Friday’s first semi.
LANESVILLE 75, CAI 7
Senior Gracie Adams, who erupted for 25 points in the first half, finished with 34 as the Eagles soared into the sectional final.
With Lanesville leading 15-2, Adams started the second quarter with three straight 3-pointers to ignite the blowout.
“She’s our go-to person,” Lanesville coach Angie Hinton said of Adams. “She’s been our go-to, and go-through, person since I’ve been here. We’re definitely trying to get her the ball. She’s become a good passer too.”
Adams isn’t highly-recruited and Hinton said she can’t believe it.
“I know she’s a ‘tweener player. She’s not a guard, she’s not a forward. She’s a shooter,” Hinton said.
NEW WASHINGTON 47, BORDEN 45
The Mustangs built a 33-21 lead by the end of the third quarter before Borden revved up its offense in the final frame.
The Braves gradually cut into the deficit but never could catch New Wash, a 35-25 winner over Borden during the regular season.
Borden coach Matt Vick said he told his team it was the most physical game they’ve played this season.
“I’m proud of my girls for not backing down,” he said. “I wish the games were like that consistently because it makes us better.”
Just when New Washington needed a basket in the fourth quarter, Kaidin James came up with more than one. She scored the Mustangs’ first eight points of the final period and finished with 15.
“She came alive,” New Washington coach Kirsti Holloway said. “She took a lot of contact and was able to finish. (But) it was a total team effort. It wouldn’t happen if player No. 1 through No. 14 doesn’t do their job.”
Sami Canter led the winners with 17 points.
Emily Cissell, who hit four 3-pointers, paced Borden with 20 points.
Now the Mustangs will take on Lanesville, which beat them 54-41 in last year's sectional final and 53-26 on Jan. 21.
“We’ll have to play with our heads up and handle their pressure,” Holloway said. “We’ll have to take care of the ball.”
The Mustangs know Lanesville’s top shooter is Adams.
“We’ll do our best to keep her from getting the looks she wants,” Holloway said. “It will take a team effort to do that.”
CLASS A NEW WASHINGTON SECTIONAL
Friday night's semifinals
LANESVILLE 75, CAI 7
Lanesville 15 26 21 13 — 75
Christian Academy 2 2 3 0 — 7
Lanesville (20-3): Gracie Adams 34, Ava Kerr 13, Emma Campbell 4, Morgan Sonner 6, Linzie Wernert 7, Kennedy Gordon 2, Jane Davis 3, Emma Davis 6.
CAI (2-21): Ashlin Owen 2, Ella McCoy 2, Annie Rehnberg 2, Audrey Brieschke 1.
3-point field goals: Lanesville 12 (Adams 8, Kerr, J.Davis, E.Davis 2); CAI 0.
BORDEN 47, NEW WASHINGTON 45
Borden 9 5 7 24 — 45
New Wash 8 13 12 14 — 47
Borden (12-9): Kaylie Magallanes 4, Kaela Rose 4, Caitlyn Cook 6, Hailey Hurst 2, Paige Robinson 2, Grace Hall 7, Emily Cissell 20.
New Washington (8-11): Macy Fields 2, Kaidin James 15, Grace Ellison 10, Emma DeCamp 3, Sami Canter 17.
3-point goals: Borden 6 (C.Cook, G.Hall, Cissell 4); New Wash 3 (Ellison, Canter 2).
