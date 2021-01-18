CROTHERSVILLE — Four players scored in double digits to lead New Washington to a 71-64 win at Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Monday night.
Kaidin James scored 17 points to pace the Mustangs while Macy Fields added 16, Sami Canter 15 and Grace Ellison 14. Ellison hit four 3-pointers and Canter three for New Washington, which hit eight shots from long range.
The Mustangs (6-10, 3-0) visit Class A No. 3 Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night in the de facto SAC title game.
NEW WASHINGTON 71, CROTHERSVILLE 64
New Washington 12 15 19 25 — 71
Crothersville 8 20 19 25 — 64
New Washington (6-10, 3-0): Macy Fields 16, Kaidin James 17, Grace Ellison 14, Emma DeCamp 2, Sami Canter 15, Haylie Spear 7.
Crothersville (4-9, 0-3): Addy Cole 11, Zoe Spangler 9, Kennadi Lakins 18, Grace Wilson 21, Ella Plasse 5.
3-point field goals: New Washington 8 (Ellison 4, Canter 3, Spear); Crothersville 4 (Lakins 2, Cole, Wilson).
