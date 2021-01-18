New Washington Mustangs

CROTHERSVILLE — Four players scored in double digits to lead New Washington to a 71-64 win at Crothersville in a Southern Athletic Conference contest Monday night.

Kaidin James scored 17 points to pace the Mustangs while Macy Fields added 16, Sami Canter 15 and Grace Ellison 14. Ellison hit four 3-pointers and Canter three for New Washington, which hit eight shots from long range.

The Mustangs (6-10, 3-0) visit Class A No. 3 Lanesville at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night in the de facto SAC title game.

NEW WASHINGTON 71, CROTHERSVILLE 64

New Washington 12  15  19  25 — 71

Crothersville         8   20  19  25 — 64

   New Washington (6-10, 3-0): Macy Fields 16, Kaidin James 17, Grace Ellison 14, Emma DeCamp 2, Sami Canter 15, Haylie Spear 7.

   Crothersville (4-9, 0-3): Addy Cole 11, Zoe Spangler 9, Kennadi Lakins 18, Grace Wilson 21, Ella Plasse 5.

   3-point field goals: New Washington 8 (Ellison 4, Canter 3, Spear); Crothersville 4 (Lakins 2, Cole, Wilson).

