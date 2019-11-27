NEW ALBANY — New Albany made 9 of 14 at the free-throw line in two overtime periods to pick up a 46-41 win against Eastern on Wednesday night.
Malea Roland was 5 for 6 at the foul line in the two OTs on her way to eight points. Mya Jackson had eight of her team-high 12 points in the second half and overtime. Naria Reed added 10 for the Bulldogs and Delani Ewing nine.
NEW ALBANY 46, EASTERN 41, 2 OT
Eastern 12 7 8 4 5 5 — 41
New Albany 9 8 7 7 5 10 — 46
Eastern (2-4): Shelby Casey 1, Caylee Graves 2, Isabell Claywell 7, Shelbi Patton 14, Lily Crumpton 9, Kendra Sill 8.
New Albany (2-4): Malea Roland 8, Taylor Treat 5, Delani Ewing 9, Mya Jackson 12, Layne Burke 2, Naria Reed 10.
3-point goals: Eastern 4 (Sill 2, Patton, Claywell). New Albany 2 (Ewing 2).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.