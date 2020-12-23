NEW ALBANY — Class 3A No. 4 Salem rolled to a 72-42 win at New Albany on Thursday night.
The Lions led 36-17 at halftime and cruised to their second straight victory over Floyd County competition in four days after they clipped Floyd Central 65-32 this past Saturday.
Natalie Noel had a double-double (23 points, 13 rebounds) while Karly Sweeney (20 points, nine rebounds) nearly had one of her own for Salem (12-1). Abigail Ratts added 12 rebounds and four steals for the Lions, who won their fifth straight game since losing 54-53 to Martinsville on Dec. 3.
Taylor Treat tallied 12 points to pace New Albany while Vanessa Burns added nine.
The Bulldogs next visit Heritage Christian at 5 p.m. Monday.
