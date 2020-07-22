Former Jeffersonville star, Indiana Miss Basketball and University of Louisville standout Sara Nord has been named the new coach at Rock Creek.
“I’m excited,” she said Wednesday night. “I look forward to building and helping as much as I can. … I want to make sure that they learn something and have fun.”
The hiring was announced on the Rock Creek Athletics Twitter page.
“Rock Creek would like to welcome Sara Nord as our new varsity girls head basketball coach. We are excited for the future of our Lady Lions basketball program!” the tweet read.
"Rock Creek would like to welcome Sara Nord as our new varsity girls head basketball coach. We are excited for the future of our Lady Lions basketball program!"
After starring for the Red Devils and being named Miss Basketball her senior year (2000), Nord went on to have an illustrious career at the University of Louisville. She is the program’s all-time leader in assists (852) and triple-doubles (three) while also ranking second in steals (303), fourth in made 3-pointers (260) and ninth in scoring (1,645). She is a member of the University of Louisville Athletics Hall of Fame.
The 38-year-old Nord, who works for the City of Jeffersonville, replaces Camille Deuser Leach, who went 1-22 at Rock Creek last season.
