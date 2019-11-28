RAMSEY — Class 3A No. 8 Silver Creek traveled to North Harrison on Wednesday night in search of its first win over the Lady Cats in seven years.
The Dragons left Ramsey still looking for that elusive win.
The home team used a dominant third period to roll to its 10th straight victory over Creek 55-41. North Harrison (4-2, 4-0) outscored the Dragons (5-1, 1-1) 24-4 out of the locker room to grab control of the contest and hand Creek its first loss of the season.
“We obviously had a lot of missed shots and a lot of missed block outs,” Creek head coach Scott Schoen said. “We got away from our defense, what we’ve been doing the last few games. We just lost our mojo there in the third, but credit to North Harrison because they got out and ran on us and took advantage of their height and they were shooting layups. Credit to them, they did a good job.”
The Dragons led 17-14 at intermission, but the Lady Cats flexed their muscles and took control of the game in the third.
“We really talked about getting the ball inside coming into tonight,” North Harrison coach Barry Geltmaker said. “We reinforced that a little harshly in the locker room at halftime. We didn’t catch the ball in the first half and just kicked it around. That third quarter and really the whole second half is the best half we played all year.”
The hosts controlled the glass all night – to a 46-29 tune – and especially in the pivotal third frame. The Lady Cats out-boarded the visitors 16-1 in the third en route to building a 17-point lead going to the fourth.
“This hurts because they are a conference team, a sectional opponent, and we’ve got to get better,” Schoen said. “It started yesterday, we had a terrible practice and weren’t focused. North beat us to almost every 50-50 ball and we talked about that just now.”
Geltmaker complimented his team’s effort, especially in the second half.
“I told the girls the team that played the hardest in the second half is going to win this game,” Geltmaker said. “Crawford came up here last week and played harder than us and beat us. We just played harder than Silver Creek. We went to the boards hard on both ends.”
The Creekers, who are off to their best start since 2011, shot just 21 percent on the night and the shooting woes were prevalent from the onset. The Dragons missed their first 12 shots to start the game and then only hit 1 of 11 field goals in the crucial third quarter.
“North played solid defense but we also just missed a lot of open shots,” Schoen said. “We did the same thing at Charlestown and in the first quarter at Jeff. But in this game, we couldn’t get shots to fall all night. We have good shooters but we just didn’t make them tonight.”
The Lady Cats were led by sophomore Ali Saunders 19. The point guard pumped in 16 in the second half.
“She is pretty good,” a smiling Geltmaker said. “She was a little bothered in the first half by their pressure but she and Jessica Fulk handled things better in the second half. Everyone did what they were supposed to do tonight and it all worked out.”
The Dragons were paced by Jaclyn Emly’s 15. The junior scored 11 in the fourth stanza but the Dragons comeback bid fell short.
“We have one kid that is consistently in the gym all the time and it’s no surprise that it’s Jaclyn,” Schoen said. “She’s the first one in practice and the last one to leave. When it comes time to knock down shots, she did it. She played well and I really wish she had been more aggressive in the first half. She’s been our steady player all season because she works so hard.”
Creek is back in action December 4 at Clarksville.
