The season is over for all 12 of our teams in Clark and Floyd counties, so it’s time to look back, and to start looking ahead.
Here’s a quick team-by-team rundown of the past, present and future for all the local squads.
BORDEN (10-13): The Braves reached double-digit wins for the first time since 2015-16 under third-year coach Matt Vick. They lose a couple of seniors, but should return most of their key contributors, particularly Christina Knight and Emily Cissell, the team’s top two scorers.
CHARLESTOWN (14-11): The Pirates enjoyed their seventh straight winning season. Coach Scott Matthews’ squad will graduate a handful of seniors, including leading scorers Peyton Crace and Karston Watson. Charlestown, though, should return its Nos. 3 and 4 scorers, sophomore Demaria King and junior Skylar Cochran, as well as freshman Laney Hawkins, who played in all 25 games.
CHRISTIAN ACADEMY (6-14): The Warriors made a four-win improvement under first-year coach Carson Casey. The Warriors will try to continue that trend next season, even though they’ll lose a handful of seniors.
CLARKSVILLE (4-19): The Generals had a solid season under first-year head coach Shelby Gliebe. They ended their 40-game losing streak early in the season en route to a four-win campaign, which matched their win total from 2017-18. Clarksville will lose four seniors to graduation, but should return several key contributors, including junior center Jasmine Walker, the team’s leading scorer.
FLOYD CENTRAL (5-18): The Highlanders suffered their third straight losing season and their sixth in seven seasons. Coach Randy Gianfagna’s squad, however, should be due for a bounce-back next season. That’s because they’ll lose Kalissa Fosskuhl, the program’s all-time assists leader, to graduation, they should bring back all other valuable contributors.
HENRYVILLE (8-14): The Hornets had a solid season under first-year coach Tuesday Guernsey, winning one more game than 2018-19. They’ll lose second-leading scorer, and team leader, Allison Horn to graduation, as well as Callie DeVore. Henryville, though, will return leading scorer Riley Nunn from a large junior class.
JEFFERSONVILLE (14-11): After starting the season 11-2 the Red Devils went 3-9 down the stretch after senior star Nan Garcia suffered a season-ending ACL injury. They’ll lose Garcia, point guard Kelsie James, whose senior season was also cut short by an ACL injury, and Kiersten Poor to graduation, as well as head coach Mike Warren, who resigned after the season ended. However Jeff, which still managed to record its seventh straight winning season, will return some talent, including junior Alexis Gibson and freshman Cadence Singleton.
NEW ALBANY (7-15): The Bulldogs suffered their second straight losing season, although they did win one more game than in 2018-19. New Albany will lose two, Mya Jackson and transfer Naria Reed, to graduation. The ‘Dogs will also have a new coach next season following the recent resignation of Tammy Geron. Whoever takes over will have some veteran returnees in juniors Layne Burke and Delani Ewing as well as solid sophomore and freshman classes.
NEW WASHINGTON (13-12): The Mustangs enjoyed their first winning season since 2013-14, continuing the turnaround from 2015-16’s 1-22 campaign. Coach Kirsti Holloway’s team will lose five seniors from the squad, including Taylor James, Kalin Campbell, MacKenzie Krouse and Makynsie Barger. They will, however, return junior Adrian Miles, and a couple of freshman who saw playing time this season.
PROVIDENCE (12-12): The Pioneers bounced back from a rare losing season with a solid .500 campaign. They will, however, lose seniors Natalie Boesing, Brigid Welch, Kaylee Kaiser and Maggie Purichia — who accounted for 87 percent of the team’s scoring and 84 percent of its rebounding — to graduation. Brad Burden, the area’s longest-tenured coach, will have some work to do.
ROCK CREEK (1-22): The Lions had a rough season, their 15th losing campaign in a row, under first-year coach Camille Leach. They’ll lose one senior, but should return leading scorer Leah Thompson and almost everyone else.
SILVER CREEK (21-4): The Dragons enjoyed their winningest season in program history. It ended, however, in heartbreaking fashion, a 54-52 to No. 1 Salem in the final of the Class 3A Charlestown Sectional. The was the bad, and sad, news. The good news is that the Dragons didn’t have a senior on the squad, so everyone — including starters Jaclyn Emily, Emme Rooney, Savannah Kirchgessner and the Striverson sisters (Alana and Kynidi) — should return. Silver Creek could, and should, be a legitimate state-title contender next season.
