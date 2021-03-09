Fresh off helping Silver Creek to its first state title, point guard Kynidi Striverson has been selected to the IndyStar Indiana Junior All-Star team.
The 12-member squad, which was selected by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, was announced Monday.
The 5-foot-8 Striverson averaged 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and three steals per game while shooting 34 percent from 3-point range and 70 percent from the free throw line this season for the Dragons, who beat South Bend Washington 54-48 in the Class 3A state championship game Feb. 27 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. She tallied 10 points, nine rebounds and seven assists in that win.
Striverson was joined on the team by South Bend Washington’s Mila Reynolds as well as Jessica Carrothers and Lilly Stoddard from 4A state champ Crown Point, which Silver Creek defeated during the regular season. The eight other players selected to the squad are Kuryn Brunson of Franklin, Carmel’s Kate Clarke, Alyssa Crockett of Westfield, Franklin Central’s Rayah Kincer, Ayanna Patterson of Homestead, Fort Wayne South’s Olivia Smith, Alaina Thorne of Washington and North Central’s Tanyuel Welch.
The Junior All-Stars will play only one game — June 9 against the Senior All-Stars at a to-be-determined site — this year. Having just one contest was the primary reason why the All-Stars were trimmed to a dozen players, after having 18 in years past.
The June 9 game will be a part of a girl-boy doubleheader exhibition. The boys’ Junior All-Stars will be chosen in late March, according to a press release. Meanwhile, the Indiana girls’ Senior All-Stars will be announced during March with the boys’ All-Star squad set to be released in April.
The Indiana Senior All-Stars are scheduled to resume their annual summer series with a pair of girl-boy doubleheaders against their Kentucky counterparts June 11-12. The first games will be at the Owensboro Civic Center in Owensboro, Ky. on June 11 before the teams face off at the Southport Fieldhouse in Indianapolis the next night.
The coaches for the 2021 Junior All-Stars have not yet been announced.
2021 INDIANA JUNIOR ALL-STARS
Name, Ht., Pos., PPG, High School, College Choice
Kuryn Brunson, 5-10, G, 16.2, Franklin, undecided; Jessica Carrothers, 5-7, G, 23.4, Crown Point, undecided; Kate Clarke, 6-1, G, 18.3, Carmel, Michigan; Alyssa Crockett, 6-3, G, 17.2, Westfield, Michigan; Rayah Kincer, 5-10, G, 19.0, Franklin Central, undecided; Ayanna Patterson, 6-3, F, 21.8, Homestead, undecided; Mila Reynolds, 6-3, F, 19.0, South Bend Washington, Maryland; Olivia Smith, 5-6, G, 20.1, Fort Wayne South, Eastern Michigan; Lilly Stoddard, 6-4, F, 10.7, Crown Point, Purdue; Kynidi Striverson, 5-8, G, 10.8, Silver Creek, undecided; Alaina Thorne, 5-11, F, 16.0, Washington, undecided; Tanyuel Welch, 5-9, G, 12.5, North Central, undecided.
FOUR DRAGONS NAMED ALL-STATE
Speaking of Silver Creek, four Dragons recently garnered All-State recognition from the Indiana Coaches of Girls Sports Association.
Seniors Jaclyn Emly and Marissa Gasaway garnered first-team honors while sisters Alana and Kynidi Striverson were second-team honorees. Lanesville senior Gracie Adams was also a second-team selection.
Emly, a 5-11 guard, averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game this season while shooting 48 percent from the field, including 43 percent (63 for 146) from 3-point range and 75 percent from the free throw line.
Gasaway, a 6-1 forward, averaged 12.6 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots per game while shooting 51 percent from the field and 62 percent from the free throw line.
Alana Striverson, a 5-10 senior wing, averaged 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47-percent from 2-point range.
Adams, a 5-9 wing, averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.9 steals per game for the Eagles.
ICGSA ALL-STATE TEAMS First team
Hannah Knoll (Angola); Zakia Rasheed (Bishop Chatard); Mary Wilson (Center Grove); Koryn Greiwe (Columbus East); Alexa McKinley (Columbus North); Jessica Carrothers & Lilly Stoddard (Crown Point); Josie Travel (East Central); Katie Burton (Fishers); Kuryn Brunson (Franklin); Brynn Shoup-Hill (Goshen); Arianna Wiggins (Heritage Christian); Ayanna Patterson (Homestead); Ryin Ott (LaPorte); Vanessa Shafford (Linton-Stockton); Teresa Maggio (McCutcheon); Ashlynn Shade (Noblesville); Meg Newman (North Central); Alli Saunders (North Harrison); Lillian Frasure (North Judson); McKenna Layden (Northwestern); Kaitlyn Costner (Penn); Karly Sweeney (Salem); Jaclyn Emly & Marissa Gasaway (Silver Creek).
Second team
Alaysha Brandenberger (Boonville); Katherine Benter (Brownstown Central); De’Mour Watson (Elkhart); Lauren Klem & Scarlett Kimbrell (Franklin); Olivia Smith (Fort Wayne South); Anna Henderson (West Lafayette Harrison); Lauren Foster (Indian Creek); Renna Schwieterman (Jay County); Gracie Adams (Lanesville); Nevaeh Foster (Mishawaka Marian); Aleena Mongerie (Munster); Nakaih Hunter & Tanyuel Welch (North Central); Trinity Clinton (Penn); Olivia Brooke & Hailey Cripe (Pioneer); Alana Striverson & Kynidi Striverson (Silver Creek); Elizabeth Graham & Taylor Heath (Triton Central); Olivia Nickerson (Twin Lakes); Alyssa Crockett (Westfield); Katey Richardson & Laila Hull (Zionsville).
Third team
Moira McGinley (Bishop Chatard); Kylah Lawson (Columbus North); Hope Fox (East Central); Emily Parrott (FW Carroll); Emma Henderson & Olivia Lowry (WL Harrison); Rebekah Gordon (Heritage Hills); Faith Wiseman (Indian Creek); Addyson Kenty & Juliann Woodward (Jennings County); Daylynn Thornton (McCutcheon); Torri Miller (Merrillville); Makaya Porter (Mishawaka Marian); Jaci Walker (Northridge); Mercedes Rhodes (Oregon-Davis); Jordyn Smith (Penn); Natalie Noel (Salem); Kylee Edwards (Shelbyville); Erikka Hill & Kathryn Perry (Shenandoah); Myah Montgomery (Southridge); Zoe Stewart (Terre Haute North); Sydney Jaynes (Trinity Lutheran); Mariah Wyatt (Wabash); Alaina Thorne (Washington).
