Tuesday night New Albany and Charlestown squared off on the hardwood.
Tonight, and Friday night, both have the opportunity to play spoiler in their respective conference races while also gaining some late-season momentum.
The Pirates, who beat the Bulldogs 49-35 Tuesday, face off against Class 3A No. 2 Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference showdown at 7:30 p.m. tonight in Charlestown. The Lions enter with a shot at sharing, or winning the league outright. Salem (16-3, 6-1) sits a half-game behind Brownstown Central (19-3, 7-1) with two MSC contests remaining, tonight at Charlestown (11-9, 2-5) and next Thursday against Austin (8-13, 2-6). The Braves, meanwhile, only have one conference game left, next Thursday at North Harrison (13-6, 6-2).
The Pirates will try to plunder the Lions’ title hopes. Charlestown is 7-3 at home this season and is on pace for its seventh straight winning season, even after the graduation of Samantha Matthews, the program’s No. 3 all-time leading scorer.
“I like where we’re at right now, I like how we’re playing,” Charlestown coach Scott Matthews, Samantha’s father, said Wednesday. “I like our shot selection and I like the way we are handling the ball, which coming down to tournament time is what you have to do.”
And what will the Pirates have to do tonight to be successful against the Lions?
“I think the key for us against Salem is if we can handle their full-court 2-2-1 press and not turn it over. And then, make sure we can get a quality shot up each possession,” Matthews said. “Rebounding the ball is a big key too. They’re going to shoot it quick, so we’ve got to rebound the ball. We can’t give up layins [on putbacks], because they’re big.”
Meanwhile the Bulldogs have a big game Friday night, when they host archrival Jeffersonville. The Red Devils (13-8, 6-0) can clinch the outright Hoosier Hills Conference title with a win in the Doghouse, while New Albany (6-13, 2-3) would like nothing more than to force them to share the crown for the third year in a row.
While Jeff has weathered losing senior starters Nan Garcia and Kelsie James to ACL injuries, the Bulldogs’ season has been earmarked by hot and cold play.
They’ll hope for the former Friday night, when they attempt to end a four-game losing streak to the Devils.
STREAKING MUSTANGS
New Washington will carry a three-game winning streak — which matches its longest of the season so far — into Saturday night’s home game against South Central. Three nights later the Mustangs will play at Crothersville in their regular-season, and Southern Athletic Conference, finale. If they can win at least one of those, the Mustangs will have their fourth consecutive double-digit win campaign in a row since going 1-22 in 2015-16, coach Kirsti Holloway’s first season on the job.
LOOKING AHEAD
In addition to those already mentioned, here are a few other upcoming games of interest.
Henryville (7-11, 2-2) at Borden (9-10, 1-3), 7:30 p.m. tonight: The Hornets could solidify at least third place in the SAC with a win.
Floyd Central (5-13) at Trinity Lutheran (19-2), 7:30 p.m. tonight: The Highlanders look to be the first team not named Brownstown to beat the Class A No. 2 Cougars this season.
STATE TOURNEY PAIRINGS ANNOUNCED SUNDAY
Pairings for the 45th annual IHSAA State Tournament will be released beginning at 5 p.m. Sunday. You can watch them being unveiled at IHSAAtv.org.
