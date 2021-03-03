GIRLS' BASKETBALL NOTEBOOK: Four Dragons garner All-State honors

Fresh off Silver Creek’s first-ever state championship this past Saturday, several Dragons are racking up postseason recognition.
Four members of the team that beat South Bend Washington 54-48 in the Class 3A state championship game, were honored by the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association, which announced its All-State teams Tuesday.
Creek senior Marissa Gasaway was selected to the IBCA/Franciscan Health “Supreme 15” All-State team, which is the top honor awarded. The 6-foot-1 forward averaged 12.6 points, 12.1 rebounds and 2.2 blocked shots per game while shooting 51 percent from the field and 62 percent from the free throw line.
Silver Creek senior Alana Striverson was among 15 statewide named to the Large School All-State team, which includes players from Class 3A and 4A. The 5-10 wing averaged 12.4 points, 3.7 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 1.3 steals per game while shooting 47-percent from 2-point range. The Lindenwood University-signee was joined on the team by Bedford North Lawrence’s Chloe McKnight and Madison’s Jade Nutley, among others.
Lanesville senior Gracie Adams was selected to the Small School All-State team, which includes players from Class 2A and A. The 5-9 wing averaged 21.4 points, 7.2 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 2.9 steals per game for the Eagles, who went 21-4 and lost to Tecumseh 63-60 in the Springs Valley Regional semifinals.
Meanwhile Creek’s Jaclyn Emly and Clarksville’s Jasmine Walker were among 90 seniors to receive honorable mention.
Emly, a 5-11 guard, averaged 10.7 points, 3.6 rebounds and 2.4 steals per game while shooting 48 percent from the field, including 43 percent (63 for 146) from 3-point range and 75 percent from the free throw line.
Walker, a 6-0 forward/center, averaged around 15 points and 12 rebounds a game for the Generals this past season.
Included among the Underclass Supreme 15 was North Harrison junior guard Ali Saunders, along with a trio of players (Rashunda Jones, Amiyah Reynolds and Mila Reynolds) from the South Bend Washington team that lost to Silver Creek in the 3A final.
Silver Creek junior Kynidi Striverson was among 15 underclassmen statewide selected to the Large School All-State team. The 5-8 point guard averaged 10.8 points, 5.4 rebounds, 4.6 assists and three steals per game while shooting 34 percent from 3-point range and 70 percent from the free throw line this season for the Dragons. She was joined on that squad by a trio of players from the Hoosier Hills Conference in Columbus East’s Koryn Greiwe, Bedford’s Chloe Spreen and Jennings County’s Juliann Woodard.
Ninety other underclassmen garnered honorable mention. Among those were Eastern’s Kyia McKinley, the Salem duo of Natalie Noel and Abigail Ratts as well as the Harrison County trio of Diana Burgher (North Harrison), Ava Weber (Corydon Central) and Linzie Wernert (Lanesville).
2021 IBCA/FRANCISCAN HEALTH ALL-STATE TEAMS
SENIORS
Supreme 15
Ally Becki, Brownsburg; Madelyn Bischoff, Roncalli; Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll; Katie Burton, Fishers; Trinity Clinton, Penn; Tyra Ford, Anderson; Lilliann Frasure, North Judson; Marissa Gasaway, Silver Creek; Hanna Knoll, Angola; Meg Newman, North Central; Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton; Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen; Jayla Smith, Lawrence North; Trinity Thompson, Michigan City; Ariana Wiggins, Heritage Christian.
Large School All-State
Ryleigh Anslinger, Evansville Memorial; Kaitlyn Costner, Penn; Bridget Dunn, Carmel; Nakaih Hunter, North Central; Chloe McKnight, Bedford North Lawrence; Jade Nutley, Madison; Ryin Ott, LaPorte; Zakia Rasheed, Bishop Chatard; Alex Richard, Avon; Katey Richason, Zionsville; Maiah Shelton, Norwell; Alana Striverson, Silver Creek; Pa’Shence Walker, Martinsville; Mary Wilson, Center Grove; Lamyia Woodson, Fort Wayne South.
Small School All-State
Gracie Adams, Lanesville; Olivia Brooke, Pioneer; Aubrey Burgess, Linton-Stockton; Kalea Fleming, Loogootee; Taylor Heath, Triton Central; Erikka Hill, Shenandoah; Sydney Jaynes, Trinity Lutheran; Brooklyn Jones, Loogootee; Paige Ledford, Jac-Cen-Del; Kathryn Perry, Shenandoah; Isabella Reed, Greenwood Christian; Mercedes Rhodes, Oregon-Davis; Haley Rose, Linton-Stockton; Julia Schutz, Andrean; Lauryn Thomas, Waldron.
Honorable mention
Grace Adams, Penn; Addison Ainscough, Barr-Reeve; Taylor Austin, Lake Station Edison; Addi Baker, Northfield; Kyra Baker, Franklin; Maddie Barnes, Speedway; Lyla Barr, Lebanon; Eva Bazzoni, Manchester; Lana Bell, South Decatur; Katherine Benter, Brownstown Central; Dyamond Blair, Andrean; Emme Boots, Bluffton; Dakota Borman, Fountain Central; Tyranny Brown, Heritage Christian; Taylor Cooney, Greensburg; Chanteese Craig, Fort Wayne Concordia; Carley Culberson, Yorktown; Chloe Custis, South Putnam; Averi Davidson, North Central (Farmersburg); Kylie Davis, Pendleton Heights; Jaclyn Emly, Silver Creek; Kenadie Fernung, Tri-Central; Courtney Fields, Cathedral; Ellie Foley, Southwestern; Anya Friend, Bloomington South; Savvanah Frye, Greenwood Christian; Kaylee Fuelling, Norwell; Rose Fuentes, Hammond Noll; Irye Gomez, Bedford North Lawrence; Rebekah Gordon, Heritage Hills; Madison Gray, Union County; Brooke Grinstead, Bloomington South; Sage Hammond, Adams Central; Bailey Hartsough, Lakeland; Zayda Hatfield, Terre Haute South; Anna Henderson, Harrison (West Lafayette); Emma Hoover, Northfield; Natalie Howard, Ben Davis; McKenzie Hudgen, Mishawaka Marian; Brooke Jackson, Mt. Vernon (Posey); Destiny Jackson, Fort Wayne Snider; Chloe Jolloff, Lakewood Park Christian; Remi Jordan, Knox; Kyra Kennedy, Northfield; Addyson Kent, Jennings County; Misti Kimberlin, Austin; Maycee Lange, Vincennes Lincoln; Lillian Mast, West Noble; Jenna McFarland, Northeastern; Moira McGinley, Bishop Chatard; Alexa McKinley, Columbus North; Grace Meyer, Seymour; Torri Miller, Merrillville; Aleena Mongerie, Munster; Abby Muck, Southwestern (Shelby); A’varcia Nard, New Haven; Emma O’Brien, Morgan Township; Kiana Oelling, Valparaiso; Felicity Olejniczak, Knox; Jillian Osswald, Hamilton Heights; Emily Parrett, FW Carroll; Maddie Patterson, Danville; Elizabeth Reece, Yorktown; Sheridan Robbins, Orleans; Hallie Rogers, Hagerstown; Laila Rogers, Lake Station Edison; Alyna Santiago, Crown Point; Kylee Shelton, Bloomfield; Lexi Shelton, Mt. Vernon (Fortville); Morgan Shifferly, Bellmont; Kendra Sill, Eastern; Hannah Sisk, Princeton; Jordyn Smith, Penn; Maggie Smith, Winamac; Bailey Stamper, Triton Central; Kearston Stout, Northfield; Brooklyn Stubblefield, Greenwood Christian; Karly Sweeney, Salem; K’La Talley, Warren Central; Amaya Thomas, Evansville Central; Chloee Thomas, Frankton; Daylynn Thornton, McCutcheon; Reece VanBlair, Alexandria; Sidney Wagner, Tippecanoe Valley; Jaci Walker, Northridge; Jasmine Walker, Clarksville; De’Naria Washington, Lawrence Central; Anna West, Greensburg; Melina Wilkison, Greensburg; Mariah Wyatt, Wabash.
UNDERCLASS
Supreme 15
Kuryn Brunson, Franklin; Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point; Kate Clarke, Carmel; Alyssa Crockett, Westfield; Laila Hull, Zionsville; Rashunda Jones, South Bend Washington; McKenna Layden, Northwestern; Ayanna Patterson, Homestead; Amiyah Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Ali Saunders, North Harrison; Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville; Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point; Josie Trabel, East Central; Tanyuel Welch, North Central.
Large School All-State
Ramiah Elliott, North Central; Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian; Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East; Rayah Kincer, Franklin Central; Kencia Levasseur, Washington; Teresa Maggio, McCutcheon; MaKaya Porter, Mishawaka Marian; Camryn Runner, Hamilton Heights; Renna Schwieterman, Jay County; Olivia Smith, Fort Wayne South; Chloe Spreen, Bedford North Lawrence; Zoe Stewart, Terre Haute North; Kynidi Striverson, Silver Creek; Alaina Thorne, Washington; Juliann Woodard, Jennings County.
Small School All-State
Tori Allen, Andrean; Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer; Ally Capouch, Kouts; Karsyn Cherry, Lafayette Central Catholic; Hailey Cripe, Pioneer; Kelsey DuBois, University; Kenzie Fulks, Bethesda Christian; Alli Harness, Carroll (Flora); Hailee Kline, FW Blackhawk Christian; Ally Madden, Blue River Valley; Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh; Ashlee Schram, Tipton; Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran; Amber Tretter, Forest Park; Kylie VanHoy, Loogootee.
Honorable mention
Leah Bachmann, Columbus East; Lauryn Bates, Frankton; Asiah Baxter, Warren Central; Alaysha Brandenberger, Boonville; Katie Bremer, Cathedral; Diana Burgher, North Harrison; Olivia Burkett, North Judson; Caitlyn Campbell, Winchester; Maci Chamberlin, Blue River Valley; Mariah Claywell, Union City; Jaleigh Crawford, Elwood; Gracie Crawhorn, Edinburgh; Kendall Davison, Clinton Central; Asia Donald, Hobart; Taylor Double, Huntington North; Jessica Duvall, Switzerland County; Kylee Edwards, Shelbyville; Taylor Farris, Northeastern; Eva Fisher, Northridge; Abby Fleetwood, Brown County; Riley Flinn, Harrison (West Lafayette); Taylor Fordyce, FW Carroll; Ellia Foster, Bremen; Lauren Foster, Indian Creek; Hope Fox, East Central; Sophia Frasure, North Judson; Mayci Furnish, Austin; Brea Garber, Fairfield; Taylor Gerke, Garrett; Sarah Gick, Benton Central; Isabella Gizzi, New Palestine; Layla Gold, Park Tudor; Chloey Graham, Gibson Southern; Elizabeth Graham, Triton Central; Gracie Gunter, South Ripley; Ky Hay-Swope, Castle; Destinee Hooks, North Central (Indianapolis); Kenady Hudson, Eastern Greene; Saniya Jackson, FW Carroll; Bailey Kelham, Garrett; Scarlett Kimbrell, Franklin; Kenna Kirby, Tri-West; Kingsley Kroft, Winamac; Isabella Larrison, Waldron; Kylah Lawson, Columbus North; Olivia Lowry, WL Harrison; Skylie Lutz, Union City; Mackensy Mabie, West Noble; Lilly Maple, Maconaquah; Annika Marlow, Rushville; Kyia McKinley, Eastern (Pekin); Rachel Meyer, South Ripley; Brie Miller, South Putnam; Myah Montgomery, Southridge; Danica Myers, Eminence; Tynlie Neal, Clinton Prairie; Annaka Nelson, FW Concordia; Olivia Nickerson, Twin Lakes; Natalie Niehaus, Castle; Natalie Noel, Salem; Karsyn Norman, Bedford NL; Morgan Ostrowski, Garrett; Abby Parsons, Cascade; Graycie Poe, North Knox; Kelly Ratigan, SB St. Joseph; Abigail Ratts, Salem; Jozee Rhodes, Plainfield; Faith Riehl, Lakeland; Abby Sanner, Warsaw; Jaci Scaife, Muncie Central; Isabel Scales, Caston; Tressa Senesac, Benton Central; Delainey Shorter, Sullivan; Gracie Shorter, Sullivan; Hailey Smith, Fishers; Saige Stahl, Columbus East; Alison Stephens, Homestead; Haley Thomas, WL Harrison; Kennedy Tolen, Benton Central; Ashlyn Traylor, Martinsville; Madison Wagner, Carroll (Flora); De’Mour Watson, Elkhart; Ava Weber, Corydon Central; Linzie Wernert, Lanesville; Ellie Wilkerson, Plainfield; Annabelle Williams, Jac-Cen-Del; Alexis Wines, Lebanon; Faith Wiseman, Indian Creek; Ella Wolfe, Tipton; Olivia Yager, Rushville.
CREEK TRIO INVITED TO TOP 60 WORKOUT
Silver Creek’s Emly, Gasaway and Alana Striverson were among those invited to Sunday’s 40th annual Top 60 Senior Workout, which is hosted by Hoosier Basketball Magazine in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA, at Beech Grove High School.
The trio of Dragons, along with Lanesville’s Adams, Salem’s Karly Sweeney, Scottsburg’s Zoe Zellers, Brownstown Central’s Katherine Benter and BNL’s Irye Gomez and McKnight, will participate in the first session from 1-3 p.m.
Silver Creek head coach Scott Schoen is among four coaches invited to assist Beech Grove’s Kristin Raker, who will direct both sessions.
Both sessions are open to the public for an $8 admission fee ($5 for students).