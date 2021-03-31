Fresh off guiding Silver Creek to its first-ever state championship, Dragons head coach Scott Schoen is receiving recognition.
Schoen is one of six bench bosses from across the state to be chosen as a 2021 Bob King Coach of the Year by his peers in the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Schoen, Fort Wayne Carroll’s Mark Redding, Chris Seibert of Crown Point, Noblesville’s Donna Buckley, Debbie Smiley of Brownsburg and Linton-Stockton’s Jared Rehmel were selected as honorees for the 2020-21 season through voting that occurred from late January through early March, IBCA executive director Steve Witty said in a Tuesday news release.
Honors are awarded according to IHSAA district boundaries, and two coaches from each district are recipients. They were Schoen and Rehmel in District 3; Redding and Seibert in District 1 and Buckley and Smiley in District 2.
Schoen guided the Dragons to their first-ever Mid-Southern Conference title, as well as sectional, regional and semistate crowns before beating South Bend Washington 54-48 in the Class 3A state championship game Feb. 27 at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. In 11 seasons, he has compiled a 155-108 record.
All six coaches will receive plaques as an IBCA District Coach of the Year during the 2021 IBCA Clinic, the in-person portion of which will be held on Oct. 16 at Lawrence North High School. There also will be a virtual portion of the 2021 IBCA Clinic where this year’s Coaches of the Year — six girls and six boys — will make a video presentation on a basketball-related topic. The “virtual clinic” is planned to be available online starting April 23.
The Coach of the Year award is named for the late Bob King, the IBCA executive director from 1984-94. King was a Lebanon native who coached at Sacred Heart and Shortridge high schools in Indianapolis before serving as an assistant basketball coach at Purdue and later as an assistant and associate athletic director at Purdue.
4 DRAGONS EARN MSC HONORS
Speaking of Schoen’s Dragons, four members of the state title team recently received All-MSC recognition.
For Creek, Jaclyn Emly, Marissa Gasaway, Alana Striverson and Kynidi Striverson were first-team selections.
Charlestown’s Demaria King and Clarksville’s Jasmine Walker were honorable mention picks.
The complete teams are listed below.
ALL-MSC
First team: Jaclyn Emly, Marissa Gasaway, Alana Striverson & Kynidi Striverson (Silver Creek); Ali Saunders & Diana Burgher (North Harrison); Natalie Noel & Karly Sweeney (Salem); Katherine Benter (Brownstown Central); Ava Weber (Corydon Central); Zoe Zellers (Scottsburg).
Honorable mention: Demaria King (Charlestown); Jasmine Walker (Clarksville); Kendra Sill (Eastern); Abigail Ratts (Salem); Misti Kimberlin (Austin); Maddy Hackman (Brownstown Central).
2 DEVILS, 2 ‘DOGS GARNER HHC HONORS
Two players from Jeffersonville and New Albany, as well as one from Floyd Central recently received All-Hoosier Hills Conference honorable mention recognition.
Bedford North Lawrence and Columbus East, who tied for the HHC title, had three players apiece on the first team while Jennings County had two.
For the Red Devils, sophomore guards Tatum McFarland and Sophia Reese were honorable mention selections. They were joined by the Bulldog duo of junior guards Taylor Treat and Maleea Roland, as well as Highlander junior guard Keegan Kaiser.
The complete teams are listed below.
ALL-HHC
First team: Chloe McKnight, Irye Gomez & Chloe Spreen (Bedford NL); Koryn Greiwe, Leah Bachmann & Saige Stahl (Columbus East); Juliann Woodward & Addyson Kent (Jennings County); Jade Nutley (Madison); Grace Meyer (Seymour).
Honorable mention: Taylor Treat & Maleea Roland (New Albany); Tatum McFarland & Sophia Reese (Jeffersonville); Keegan Kaiser (Floyd Central); Karsyn Norman (BNL); Grace Schrader (Seymour); Gabby Dean (Columbus East); Lily Ernstes (Jennings County); Taylor Lynch (Madison).
Coach of the Year: Danny Brown (Columbus East).
2 MUSTANGS, 1 BRAVE, 1 HORNET EARN ALL-SAC HONORS
Two players from New Washington and one each from Borden and Henryville recently garnered All-Southern Athletic Conference honors.
Freshman guard Kaidin James and junior guard Grace Ellison represented the Mustangs on the first team, which also included Braves sophomore guard Emily Cissell and Hornets senior guard Riley Nunn.
League champion Lanesville had three players on the first team led by senior wing Gracie Adams, who was named the SAC’s Most Outstanding Player for the third straight season. Eagles’ bench boss Angie Hinton was named the SAC Coach of the Year.
The complete team is listed below.
ALL-SAC
First team: Gracie Adams, Linzie Wernert & Morgan Sonner (Lanesville); Emily Cissell (Borden); Kaidin James & Grace Ellison (New Washington); Addy Cole & Kennadi Lakins (Crothersville); Riley Nunn (Henryville); Millie Spencer (South Central).
Most Outstanding Player: Gracie Adams (Lanesville).
Coach of the Year: Angie Hinton (Lanesville).
Final standings: Lanesville 5-0, New Washington 4-1, Borden 3-2, Henryville 2-3, Crothersville 1-4, South Central 0-5.
