Six players from Clark County have garnered all-state recognition from the Indiana Basketball Coaches Association.
Three area seniors, two juniors and a sophomore were among those recognized.
Jeffersonville senior Nan Garcia was named to the Supreme 15 — the top honor awarded — of the IBCA/Subway All-State team while Providence senior Natalie Boesing was selected to the Small School All-State team. Charlestown senior Peyton Crace was named All-State honorable mention.
Meanwhile the Silver Creek trio of juniors Jaclyn Emly and Alana Striverson and sophomore Kynidi Striverson were Underclass All-State honorable mention selections.
Garcia, a 6-foot forward, averaged 18.8 points, 10 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals in 14 games for the Red Devils before suffering a season-ending ACL injury in late December. The Penn State-signee finished her high school career with 1,281 points and 607 rebounds.
Meanwhile Boesing, a 5-foot-11 forward, averaged 23.7 points, 10.6 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game this past season for the Pioneers. Boesing, who has signed to play college tennis at Butler University, finished her career with 1,328 points and 606 rebounds.
Eastern's Isabell Claywell was also selected to Small School All-State squad.
Crace, a 5-8 wing, averaged a team-high 11.4 points, 4.5 rebounds, 3.7 assists and 2.5 steals per game for the Pirates.
Some other seniors from Southern Indiana who also garnered honorable mention were Scottsburg's Jaylah Mays, North Harrison's Lucy Robertson and Salem's Lettie Nice and Hope Tomlinson.
No player from Clark or Floyd counties was selected to the Underclass All-State Supreme 15, Large School All-State or Small School All-State. However, Lanesville junior Gracie Adams was named to the Small School All-State squad.
Emly, a 5-11 guard, averaged 11.6 points and five rebounds for the Dragons.
Alana Striverson, a 5-10 guard, averaged 16.3 points and four rebounds for Creek.
Kynidi Striverson, a 5-8 guard, averaged 9.8 points, six rebounds, five assists and three steals per game for the Dragons.
Other underclassmen from Southern Indiana who garnered honorable mention were Crawford County's Treasure Nickelson, Madison's Jade Nutley, North Harrison's Ali Saunders, Corydon Central's Ava Weber, Scottsburg's Zoe Zellers and the Salem trio of Natalie Noel, Abigail Ratts and Karly Sweeney.
2020 IBCA/Subway Senior All-State
Supreme 15
Allison Bosse, Brownsburg; Kendall Bostic, Northwestern; Maya Chandler, Triton Central; Ella Collier, Danville; Katie Davidson, Lawrence North; Nan Garcia, Jeffersonville; Sydney Graber, Homestead; Ra’Shaya Kyle, Marion; Madison Layden, Northwestern; Rachel Loobie, Franklin Central; Sydney Parrish, Hamilton Southeastern; Keegan Sullivan, South Bend St. Joseph; Alana Vinson, Roncalli; Taylor Westgate, Oak Hill; Kristian Young, Lawrence North.
Large School All-State
Darrian Carmean, Vincennes Lincoln; Aliyah Evans, Greensburg; Khera Goss, Ben Davis; Lexie Green, Southport; Sydney Jacobsen, West Lafayette Harrison; Madeline Lawrence, Winchester; Jasmine McWilliams, North Central; Alaina Omonode, West Lafayette; Reganne Pate, Penn; Dash Shaw, Crown Point; Abby Stoddard, Crown Point; K’Ja Talley, Warren Central; Sydney Watkins, Heritage Christian; Madison Webb, Bedford North Lawrence; Yiesha Williams, Elkhart Central.
Small School All-State
Natalie Boesing, Providence; Hannah Bolton, Monroe Central; Isabell Claywell, Eastern; Erin Coffel, Bremen; Maddi Fulks, Bethesda Christian; Bailey Keim, North Miami; Jewel McCormick, Springs Valley; Alexis Mead, Greenwood Christian; Hannah Puent, Indiana Deaf; Destiney Ramey, Edinburgh; Rylie Stephens, Triton Central; Lindsey Syrek, University; Tia Tolbert, Vincennes Rivet; Ilani Williams-Harris, Covenant Christian (Indianapolis); Amber Wolf, South Central (Union Mills).
Honorable mention (from Southern Indiana)
Kyrstin Bond, South Dearborn; Peyton Crace, Charlestown; Kenna Hisle, Evansville North; Gabby Joyner, Evansville North; Juliana Kemper, Lawrenceburg; Claire Knies, Jasper; Jaylah Mays, Scottsburg; Lettie Nice, Salem; Meredith Raley, Gibson Southern; Lucy Robertson, North Harrison; Rian Russell, West Washington; Ashley Schroer, Brownstown Central; Allison Stogsdill, Brown County; Aleiah Thomas, Switzerland County; Hope Tomlinson, Salem; Ainsley Urbanski, Bloomington North; Faith Zazzetti, Forest Park; Macie Zink, Forest Park.
2020 IBCA/Subway Underclass All-State
Supreme 15
Ally Becki, Brownsburg; Katie Burton, Fishers; Jessica Carrothers, Crown Point; Kate Clarke, Carmel; Trinity Clinton, Penn; Lilliann Frasure, North Judson; Chloe McKnight, Bedford North Lawrence; Meg Newman, North Central; Ayanna Patterson, Homestead; Mila Reynolds, South Bend Washington; Ashlynn Shade, Noblesville; Vanessa Shafford, Linton-Stockton; Jayla Smith, Lawrence North; Trinity Thompson, Michigan City; Ariana Wiggins, Heritage Christian.
Large School All-State
Maddie Bischoff, Roncalli; Alyssa Crockett, Westfield; Bridget Dunn, Carmel; Nevaeh Foster, Mishawaka Marian; Nakaih Hunter, North Central; Hanna Knoll, Angola; Maycee Lange, Vincennes Lincoln; Natalie Niehaus, Castle; Makaya Porter, Elkhart Central; Zakia Rasheed, Bishop Chatard; Alex Richard, Avon; Brynn Shoup-Hill, Goshen; Lilly Stoddard, Crown Point; Josie Trabel, East Central; Mary Wilson, Center Grove
Small School All-State
Gracie Adams, Lanesville; Courtney Blakely, Hammond Noll; Ashlynn Brooke, Pioneer; Aubrey Burgess, Linton-Stockton; Kalea Fleming, Loogootee; Erikka Hill, Shenandoah; Sydney Jaynes, Trinity Lutheran; Brooklynn Jones, Loogootee; Paige Ledford, Jac-Cen-Del; Ally Madden, Blue River Valley; Kaybree Oxley, Tecumseh; Tenleigh Phelps, Triton Central; Isabella Reed, Greenwood Christian; Mercedes Rhodes, Oregon-Davis; Bailey Tabeling, Trinity Lutheran
Honorable mention (from Southern Indiana)
Addison Ainscough, Barr-Reeve; Ryleigh Anslinger, Evansville Memorial; Katherine Benter, Brownstown Central; Jaclyn Emly, Silver Creek; Abby Fleetwood, Brown County; Hope Fox, East Central; Irye Gomez, Bedford North Lawrence; Rebekah Gordon, Heritage Hills; Koryn Greiwe, Columbus East; Brooke Jackson, Mt. Vernon (Posey); Kencia Levasseur, Washington; Alexa McKinley, Columbus North; Grace Meyer, Seymour; Myah Montgomery, Southridge; Peyton Murphy, Evansville Memorial; Treasure Nickelson, Crawford County; Kaliah Neighbors, Evansville North; Natalie Noel, Salem; Jade Nutley, Madison; Abigail Ratts, Salem; Sheridan Robbins, Orleans; Haley Rose, Linton-Stockton; Ali Saunders, North Harrison; Kylee Shelton, Bloomfield; Delainey Shorter, Sullivan; Gracie Shorter, Sullivan; Alana Striverson, Silver Creek; Kynidi Striverson, Silver Creek; Karly Sweeney, Salem; Amaya Thomas, Evansville Central; Alaina Thorne, Washington; Ashlyn Traylor, Martinsville; Pa’Shence Walker, Martinsville; Ava Weber, Corydon Central; Annabelle Williams, Jac-Cen-Del; Zoe Zellers, Scottsburg.
3 DEVILS, 2 BULLDOGS, 1 HIGHLANDER EARN HHC HONORS
A trio of players from Jeffersonville, two from New Albany and one from Floyd Central have received All-Hoosier Hills Conference recognition.
For the Red Devils, Garcia and classmate Kiersten Poor (8.8 points, 4.6 rebounds per game this past season) were selected to the league's first team. Meanwhile, fellow Jeff senior Kelsie James (4.4 ppg, 2.4 assists per game) was an honorable mention pick. James only played in eight games due to an ACL injury.
For the Bulldogs, junior forward Layne Burke (8 ppg, 6 rpg) was chosen to the first team while New Albany senior Naria Reed (9 ppg, 7 rpg) was an honorable mention selection.
For the Highlanders, senior guard Kalissa Fosskuhl (6 ppg, 4 apg) garnered honorable mention.
Mike Warren, who recently resigned his post at Jeffersonville, shared league Coach of the Year honors with Bedford North Lawrence's Jeff Allen after the Devils and the Stars tied for the HHC title.
The complete teams are listed below.
ALL-HOOSIER HILLS CONFERENCE
First team: Nan Garcia & Kiersten Poor (Jeffersonville); Layne Burke (New Albany); Madison Webb, Chloe McKnight, Irye Gomez (Bedford NL); Koryn Greiwe (Columbus East); Jade Nutley (Madison); Addyson Kent (Jennings County); Grace Meyer (Seymour).
Honorable mention: Kelsie James (Jeffersonville); Kalissa Fosskuhl (Floyd Central); Naria Reed (New Albany); Gracie Crulo-Rood (BNL); Gabby Dean & Whitney Rankin (Columbus East); Lily Ernstes & Kali Thompson (Jennings County); Paige Young (Madison); Aidan Hester (Seymour).
Coaches of the Year: Mike Warren (Jeffersonville), Jeff Allen (BNL).
3 DRAGONS, 1 PIRATE EARN MSC HONORS
Three players from Silver Creek and one from Charlestown have received All-Mid-Southern Conference recognition.
For the Dragons, Emly and Alana Striverson were first-team selections while Kynidi Striverson was an honorable mention pick.
For the Pirates, Crace was a first-team choice.
The complete teams are listed below.
ALL-MID-SOUTHERN CONFERENCE
First team: Jaclyn Emly & Alana Striverson (Silver Creek); Peyton Crace (Charlestown); Isabell Claywell (Eastern); Katherine Benter & Ashley Schroer (Brownstown Central); Ali Saunders (North Harrison); Jaylah Mays (Scottsburg); Leah Miller, Lettie Nice, Karly Sweeney & Abigail Ratts (Salem).
Honorable mention: Kynidi Striverson (Silver Creek); Grace Igleheart (Austin); Kendra Sill (Eastern); Lucy Robertson (North Harrison); Zoe Zellers (Scottsburg); Hope Tomlinson & Natalie Noel (Salem).
Coaches of the Year: Jerry Hickey (Salem), Brandon Allman (Brownstown Central).
BOESING, GARCIA INVITED TO TOP WORKOUT
Boesing and Garcia were among those invited to participate in Sunday's Top 60 Senior Workout, which is hosted by Hoosier Basketball Magazine and in conjunction with the IHSAA and the IBCA. Garcia, however, will be unable to participate due to injury.
The workout will be held in two sessions at Heritage Christian High School in Indianapolis. Girls from the northern and southern part of the state will participate in the first session (1-3 p.m.) while those from the central part of the state will compete in the second session (3:30-5:30 p.m.).
Both sessions are open to the public with an $8 admission fee ($5 for students).
Heritage Christian coach Rick Risinger will direct both sessions while Providence head man Brad Burden is one of four other coaches from around the state who have been invited to join the staff.
CONRAD NAMED CORYDON COACH
Former Henryville head coach Josh Conrad has been named the new bench boss at Corydon Central.
Conrad replaces long-time Panthers head man Michael Uhl, who resigned after rolling up 313 wins in 21 years at Corydon.
Conrad, who went 119-93 in nine years (2010-19) with the Hornets, spent this past season as an assistant under Uhl.
