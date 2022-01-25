GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Olympians outlast Dragons

COLUMBUS — A matchup of Top 10 teams lived up to the hype Tuesday night.
Class 4A No. 10 Columbus East built a double-digit halftime lead before 3A No. 3 Silver Creek stormed back over the final two quarters.
In the end, the Olympians held off the Dragons for a 65-61 win in the regular-season finale for both.
“This game was great for both programs,” said Silver Creek head coach Scott Schoen, whose team had its eight-game win streak snapped. “Tough, hard-nosed teams going at it.”
In a showdown between the champions of the Mid-Southern and Hoosier Hills conferences, respectively, Columbus East led 12-10 at the end of the first quarter before outscoring the Dragons 23-14 in the second to take a 35-24 lead into the locker room at the break.
Six-foot-one junior wing Saige Stahl tallied 17 of her team-high 22 points in the first half to lead the Olympians to their early advantage.
Silver Creek stormed back in the second half, outscoring East 18-15 in the third and 19-15 in the final frame.
The Dragons, who played without starting guard Sydney Sierota due to illness, hit four 3-pointers in the second period to stay within striking distance then made four more in the third quarter to get back in the game.
Creek continued its comeback in the fourth quarter, but the Olympians went 8 for 9 from the free throw line to seal the victory, their sixth straight.
Kynidi Mason-Striverson tallied a game-best 25 points for the Dragons. The University of Evansville-signee was 5 for 9 from 3-point range. She also finished with seven rebounds, four assists and a steal.
Fellow senior Emme Rooney added 11 points, on the strength of three 3-pointers, six rebounds and three steals for Silver Creek (20-2).
Merideth Wilkinson tallied 10 points while Lacey Tingle finished with six points, 11 rebounds and five steals.
Reese Decker, starting in place of Sierota, contributed three points, five assists and three rebounds. Hallie Foley and Lydia Wright added three points apiece off the bench while Wright also dished out three assists.
“Reese Decker, Hallie Foley and Lydia Wright gave us strong minutes,” Schoen said. “We dug a hole, but kept grinding and fighting. Now it’s time to get ready for sectionals.”
The Dragons begin defense of their state title at 7:30 p.m. next Wednesday night, when they face Scottsburg in the first round of the North Harrison Sectional.
COLUMBUS EAST 65, SILVER CREEK 61
Silver Creek 10 14 18 19 — 61
Columbus East 12 23 15 15 — 65
Silver Creek (20-2): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 25, Reese Decker 3, Lacey Tingle 6, Emme Rooney 11, Merideth Wilkinson 10, Hallie Foley 3, Lydia Wright 3.
Columbus East (17-3): Koryn Griewe 5, Albany Speer 19, Saige Stahl 22, Leah Bachman 7, Harley Gant 12.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 13 (Mason-Striverson 5, Rooney 3, Tingle 2, Decker, Foley, Wright); Columbus East 4 (Speer 4).