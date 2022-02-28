GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Panthers end Dragons' run

INDIANAPOLIS — In a rematch of last season’s Class 3A state title game, South Bend Washington spoiled Silver Creek’s repeat bid.
The top-ranked Panthers rode a colossal second period to a 93-35 victory over the No. 4 Dragons in the championship Saturday night at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
“I want to say congratulations to South Bend Washington,” Creek head coach Scott Schoen said afterward. “That’s a great basketball team. They have a lot of talent. They are number one in 3A and number three overall (in the all-class coaches’ poll) for a reason.”
The Dragons, who beat the Panthers 54-48 in last year’s title tilt, encountered adversity they had not faced this season just over one minute into the game when senior wing Emme Rooney went down with a knee injury. She was unable to return to the court.
“I’m not going to lie, it definitely hurt. I kind of knew it might be bad. I’ve never been taken out of a game due to injury, so it was an overwhelming feeling to know I wouldn’t be able to play the last game of my high school career,” said Rooney, who returned to the bench on crutches between the first and second quarters. “I wanted to come back out and be on the bench and experience this game with my teammates the best I could.”
In spite of Rooney’s early absence, Creek hung tough in the first quarter and only trailed 16-10 before Monique Mitchell hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer to give Washington a nine-point lead.
However in the second period the Dragons ran into a Category 5 hurricane, as Mitchell’s 3 began a devastating 27-0 run by the Panthers.
“I thought early on we were battling, and then they hit that 3 at the end of the first, and that took away some momentum that we had,” Schoen said. “Emme going down really hurt us because she does so much for us on the court, especially our temperament and attitude. She’s such a tough-nosed kid. She’s out there trying to walk it off when it was unfortunately more serious than that. Then they just hit us with a tidal wave in the second quarter. They are athletic at every position and they swarmed us a bit.”
In the second stanza, Washington went 12 for 17 (70.6 percent) from the field, compared to Creek’s 2 for 9 (22.2 percent), and outscored the Dragons 32-6 en route to an insurmountable 51-16 halftime lead.
“We didn’t know the extent of Emme’s injury but whenever a teammate goes down, you want to play for them,” senior point guard Kynidi Mason-Striverson said. “When she came out on crutches, and wrapped up a little bit, it was tough, because we knew she wasn’t coming back in. But at the same time, we were ecstatic because she came back out to be with us. We knew that at the end of the day she wasn’t going to come back in, but it was so much bigger than just winning at that point. It was, ‘What do you want to be remembered as?’ We didn’t want to be remembered as, ‘Oh, they just quit.’ Because I don’t think we quit at all. I think that we still stuck together. I think that we had fun with the rest of the game. ... Even though we knew we couldn’t turn it around, there was nothing that was going to take this moment away from us, and celebrating it with each other.”
Washington’s near-perfect second quarter helped the victors set a number of 3A state finals records, including: points scored (93); points in a half (51); points in a quarter (32) and made field goals (35).
Senior forward Mila Reynolds tallied a game-high 21 points to lead four in double digits for the Panthers. Her younger sister Kira, a freshman, finished with 17 points and a record 24 rebounds. Rashunda Jones, one of four returning starters from last season’s squad, added 17 points, six rebounds and five assists for Washington (27-3), which captured its second state title.
“From the time they beat us last year, we did everything we could to get back here,” Panthers head coach Steve Reynolds said. “I think you saw a team that worked hard, paid their dues and got it done tonight. I’m extremely proud of my team. To be able to perform like that on this stage, in front of their families and a very proud community on the west side of South Bend, that means the world to me.”
As usual the Dragons (26-3), who saw their 13-game postseason win streak come to an end, left it all on the court. Mason-Striverson topped the team with 10 points and five rebounds. Classmate Lacey Tingle added nine points and three steals while fellow senior Merideth Wilkinson finished with four points and Sydney Sierota notched three points, four rebounds and three assists.
“The things I’ll remember the most about these seniors is how much they enjoy each other and the fun they’ve had while still being ultra-competitive and resilient,” an emotional Schoen said. “They’ve taken me on a journey. I’m sad right now, not because of the loss tonight, but because I’m not going to get to coach these girls on Monday. I’m going to miss these kids more than they’ll ever know.”
Rooney grabbed some extra hardware, taking home the Patricia L. Roy Mental Attitude Award. She became the second straight Dragon to win the prestigious honor, following Jaclyn Emly last year.
Creek won 87 games, two sectionals, two regionals, two semistates and one state championship over the four seasons of its five seniors — Mason-Striverson, Rooney, Sierota, Tingle and Wilkinson.
After graduating six seniors (including three starters) from last season’s title team, the Dragons won a school-record 26 games this time around.
“I can’t really describe this year,” Sierota said. “We have come together so much, from the summer to now. It’s crazy to think about how much we’ve accomplished and how much history we’ve made. We’re playing for each other, our Ozone (student section), the little kids and our whole community.”
“We always think about playing for something bigger than ourselves,” Mason-Striverson said. “We look down at the younger kids and know they are all looking up to us. I think we finished our high school career the right way. I love these girls to the end and no matter who we’re playing, I will take my teammates 10 out of 10 times.”
.
IHSAA CLASS 3A STATE FINAL
Saturday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse, Indianapolis
SOUTH BEND WASHINGTON 93, SILVER CREEK 35
SILVER CREEK (26-3): Kynidi Mason-Striverson 2-14 6-6 10, Sydney Sierota 1-7 1-4 3, Lacey Tingle 4-13 1-2 9, Emme Rooney 0-0 0-0 0, Merideth Wilkinson 2-7 0-0 4, Reese Decker 0-2 0-0 0, Hallie Foley 1-3 0-0 2, Lydia Wright 1-2 0-0 2, Addison Foley 1-1 0-0 2, Katy Rooney 0-2 0-0 0, Kinsey Ryland 1-1 0-0 3, Indie Miles 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 13-53, 8-12 35.
SB WASHINGTON (27-3): Amiyah Reynolds 4-10 0-0 8, Rashunda Jones 7-12 3-4 17, Ryiah Wilson 3-7 0-0 8, Kira Reynolds 7-12 3-6 17, Mila Reynolds 8-15 2-3 21, Lauren Gillon 1-1 0-0 2, Shamarah Allen 1-3 4-5 6, Monique Mitchell 4-6 4-7 14, Jamiyah Parhams 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 35-66 16-25 93.
Silver Creek 10 6 6 13 — 35
SB Washington 19 32 21 21 — 93
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 1-17 (Ryland 1-1, Mason-Striverson 0-6, Sierota 0-4, Tingle 0-3, H. Foley 0-2, Miles 0-1); SB Washington 7-18 (M. Reynolds 3-7, Wilson 2-4, Mitchell 2-2, Jones 0-3, Allen 0-1, Reynolds 0-1). Rebounds: Silver Creek 23 (Mason-Striverson 5); SB Washington 54 (K. Reynolds 24). Assists: Silver Creek 7 (Sierota 3); SB Washington 15 (Jones 5). Steals: Silver Creek 7 (Tingle 3); SB Washington 12 (Allen 4). Blocked shots: Silver Creek 2 (Mason-Striverson, Sierota); SB Washington 9 (K. Reynolds 4). Turnovers: Silver Creek 18, SB Washington 14. Total fouls: Silver Creek 19, SB Washington 11.