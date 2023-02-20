JASPER — Senior standout Ava Weber tallied 22 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists to lead No. 6 Corydon Central to a 48-42 win over No. 5 Indian Creek in the Class 3A Jasper Semistate final Saturday night.
The Panthers beat Gibson Southern 52-47 in Saturday’s first semifinal to earn their spot in the championship game.
Corydon Central (27-2) will face No. 7 Fairfield (27-2) at 6 p.m. this Saturday night in the 3A title tilt at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. The Falcons defeated No. 1 Twin Lakes 42-34 in the LaPorte Semistate final Saturday night.
In the Panthers’ semifinal victory over the Titans, Weber tallied 23 points, six rebounds and two steals to lead the way. Additionally, sophomore Josie Vaughn added 11 points while junior Morgan Adams contributed a double-double (10 points, 11 rebounds).
In the championship game, Weber went 8 for 21 from the field and 6 of 6 from the free throw line to pace the Panthers, who led 17-14 at the end of the first quarter, 21-19 at halftime and 36-34 through three periods.
Vaughn added 12 points, three rebounds and three assists while sophomore Alyssa Groover snared seven rebounds.
Indian Creek was led by standout Faith Wiseman. The 6-foot-4 junior, who has committed to Indiana University, tallied a team-high 16 points.
This Saturday will be Corydon Central’s second appearance in a state final. The Panthers previously lost 70-57 to South Bend St. Joseph in the 2005 championship game.
It will also mark the fourth straight year that a Mid-Southern Conference squad has played in the 3A state final, as Corydon will follow Salem in 2020 and Silver Creek in 2021 and ‘22.
CLASS 3A JASPER SEMISTATE Saturday night’s final CORYDON CENTRAL 48, INDIAN CREEK 42
Indian Creek 14 5 15 8 — 42
Corydon Central 17 4 15 12 — 48
Indian Creek (28-2): Ayla Lollar 5, Lauren Foster 9, Savannah Hall 10, Lauren McClanahan 2, Faith Wiseman 16.
Corydon Central (27-2): Alyssa Groover 2, Reese Withers 2, Ava Weber 22, Morgan Adams 5, Bailey Orme 3, Josie Vaughn 12, Jordin McCarty 2.
3-point field goals: Indian Creek 3 (Hall 2, Foster); Corydon Central 3 (Adams, Orme, Vaughn).
