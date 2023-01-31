GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Panthers prevail over Pirates

CORYDON — For the second straight year, Charlestown’s season came to an end at the hands of Corydon Central.
The sixth-ranked Panthers received 30 points from senior standout Ava Weber and led wire-to-wire in a 58-39 win in the first round of the Class 3A Corydon Central Sectional.
The Panthers (22-2) will face rival North Harrison (5-16) at around 8 p.m. Friday night in the second semifinal. Madison (10-11), which beat Salem 52-29 in Tuesday’s first first-round game, will face Scottsburg (18-5) at 6 p.m. in Friday’s first semi.
Tuesday night, Weber fueled Corydon to its 10th win in a row and its fourth straight over the Pirates.
“Ava was very good again for us and our ball movement was really good on the offensive end early on,” said Panthers head coach Josh Conrad, whose team is looking for its first sectional crown since 2013. “That enabled us to get good looks both inside and outside.”
The Pirates (16-8), who had their 10-game winning streak snapped, were paced by junior Kennedy Coleman’s 11 points.
“You’ve got to give Corydon all the credit,” Charlestown head coach Scott Matthews said. “They’re a very good team and if they get out of our sectional they’ll be able to make a great run. They’re very good defensively.”
Corydon bolted to an 18-7 lead at the first stop. Charlestown managed just three field goals in the opening eight minutes and played from behind all night.
“We were a little anxious early on,” Matthews said. “We still had some chances to get the ball inside and do some damage, but we didn’t.”
The Pirates steadied the ship a bit in the second frame and trailed 28-16 at intermission. Charlestown was still within striking distance in spite of the fact that leading scorer Tatum McFarland was held scoreless over the first two periods.
“If we’re going to win in the postseason we have to find the other team’s best shooters, and that was McFarland tonight,” Conrad said. “I thought we did that well tonight. We didn’t give her many good looks and that was a key for us.”
Charlestown was unable to make a dent in Corydon’s lead in the third quarter. The Panthers eventually pushed their advantage to 15 (41-26) heading into the final stanza.
“Even down 12 at half I thought we came out and executed, but we just didn’t hit some shots,” Matthews said. “We didn’t convert at the line and just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Corydon’s vaunted defense held the Pirates to 39-percent shooting, including 3 of 13 from behind the 3-point arc.
“I thought our defense was great,” Conrad said. “I thought we got our hands on passes and got in the gaps well. When you see your guards sprinting to take passes away, you’ve got to be happy with that. Also our post players were very active, which just completes the package for us.”
The Pirates say goodbye to two seniors in Laney Hawkins and McFarland, who led their team to 33 wins over their last two seasons in the blue and white.
“It was a major achievement to win 16 games considering our schedule,” Matthews said. “We beat several 4A teams and won our last 10 games heading into sectional. This group had a heck of a year with the schedule we play.”
.
CLASS 3A CORYDON CENTRAL SECTIONAL
Tuesday’s first-round game
CORYDON CENTRAL 58, CHARLESTOWN 39
Charlestown 7 9 10 13 — 39
Corydon Central 18 10 13 17 — 58
Charlestown (16-8): Natalie Gagnon 3, Laney Hawkins 9, Maddie Nipper 8, Tatum McFarland 6, Lienna Blackstone 2, Kennedy Coleman 11.
Corydon Central (22-2): Ava Weber 30, Morgan Adams 7, Bailey Orme 2, Josie Vaughn 9, Paisley Teeter 2, Alyssa Groover 8.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 3 of 13 (Nipper, McFarland 2); Corydon Central 2 of 12 (Adams, Vaughn).
Rebounds: Charlestown 20, Corydon Central 24.
Turnovers: Charlestown 11, Corydon Central 7.
Field-goal shooting: Charlestown 13 of 33, Corydon Central 22 of 44.
Free-throw shooting: Charlestown 10 of 15, Corydon Central 12 of 15.