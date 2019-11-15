CORYDON — Natalie Boesing drew a foul with two-tenths of a second left in regulation, hit a free throw to force overtime and then powered Providence to a 52-46 win over host Corydon Central in the first round of the Battle at the First Capital on Friday night.
“Whenever you can get a win at Corydon, it’s a confidence boost for the girls,” Pioneers coach Brad Burden said. “[Corydon's] Michael Uhl is one of the best coaches in Southern Indiana.”
For the second time in two games, the Pioneers (1-1) needed overtime to settle the outcome to start the season. They lost their opener 55-53 in overtime at Lanesville on Tuesday, but bounced back Friday.
The Panthers (1-1) appeared primed to win after Emily Harbaugh intercepted a Boesing pass in the lane, got fouled and hit two free throws with 4.3 seconds left.
However on Providence's ensuing possession Boesing caught a pass near the right baseline, drove to the basket and drew the foul.
“I tried to keep track [of the time] in my head,” the senior forward said. “But with the adrenaline going, I think I was counting too fast. I knew it was going to be close. I knew I was behind the basket right here. I knew I needed to draw a foul because if I didn’t, it wouldn't go in without one.”
Boesing hit the first of two free throws, but missed the second.
“I was praying so hard,” she said. “After I made the first one, there was a lot of relief.”
In overtime, Boesing — who will play tennis at Butler University next year — scored five of her game-high 26 points.
“We came out ready to play [in overtime],” Boesing said. “I Iove overtimes.”
“She finds a way to score,” Burden added. “She’s so strong and athletic — she will find a way to get her points. But we’ve got to have other people to go with her.”
On this night, Boesing indeed got some help. Lauren Castleberry, a junior guard, hit three 3-pointers while senior center Brigid Welch added nine points and nine rebounds.
For Corydon, Ava Weber led the way with 23 points.
The Pioneers needed to recover from a rocky start as they fell behind 9-1 in the first few minutes of the first quarter. They responded with a 19-1 run to take control. In the second quarter, it took Corydon nearly six minutes to score a point.
“Our defense was tremendous tonight,” said Burden, whose team led 25-17 at halftime.
The Pioneers will face North Central (Farmersburg) at noon Saturday in the tourney semifinals. If they win they'll play in the 7:30 p.m. final. If they lose they'll play in the 5:30 p.m. third-place game.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.