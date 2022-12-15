NEW ALBANY — Providence defeated host New Albany 59-49 Thursday night for its first win at the Doghouse since 2010.
Pioneers freshman Addison Smith led the way with 21 points while junior Grace Denis added 10 for the victors, who have now won four of their last five.
“We just have to come out and play our game and we’re going to win games we didn’t last year,” Smith said of Providence, which equaled its win total of last season with the victory. “I think we know our roles now and we’re really starting to play as a team. I think we can step it up even more, but we’re really coming together as a team right now. I see greatness in our future as we just get better and better.”
The Pioneers (6-5) were dominant from the free throw line, hitting 25 of 34. Smith led the way nailing 9 of 11 from the stripe. The rookie guard also hit two 3-pointers and was the only player for either team to score in every quarter.
“Addison is just a fantastic player,” Providence head coach Brad Burden said. “She’s been in our system a long time and we knew she would make an impact when she got here. Even though she’s a freshman, the kids really get behind her and let her lead on the floor. She’s a gamer and loves to compete.”
The game ultimately came down to turnovers. The Bulldogs (1-13), who have now lost 13 in a row, gave it away 19 times, compared to just four turnovers for the visitors.
“They do a good job of turning teams over to fuel their offense and we’ve really struggled with turnovers this year,” New Albany head coach Shelby Gliebe said. “I think we’re averaging 20 to 25 per game this season, which is not good. To get your offense going you have to have guards who can take care of the ball. We’ve really been focusing on ball-handling in practice and handling pressure. We talked a lot about how (the Pioneers) over-play a lot and how we’d have to ball fake, but we just didn’t do that much.”
When the ‘Dogs were able to take care of the ball, they were very efficient offensively, hitting 19 of their 33 shots (57.6 percent) and placing three in double digits. Seniors Alaina Walker and Journey Howard led the way scoring 12 points apiece. Freshman Maizy Smith added 11 off the bench.
“Maizy did a really good job stepping up as a freshman,” Gliebe said. “We just have to get better at handling pressure to give our offense a chance.”
The Pioneers led 19-16 at the first stop and then opened up a 36-26 advantage by halftime thanks to a big finish to the second quarter.
“We made some shots and Grace Denis stepped up in that span when we stretched it out,” said Burden, whose team forced eight Dogs’ turnovers in the second frame.
Providence led by as many as 13 in the second half. The Bulldogs, however, did not go away and clawed to within 53-49 with 49 seconds left on a Sophia Corley bucket. They could get no closer, though.
“Our two schools have a great healthy rivalry and respect for each other,” Burden said. “New Albany’s record does not indicate how good of a team they are, or how good of a job Shelby is doing here. Anytime you can come into this place and get a win, it means a lot for our school and our kids.”
Providence’s next game is Saturday at 1:30 p.m. at Southwestern. New Albany returns to the hardwood at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, when it will host Salem.
PROVIDENCE 59, NEW ALBANY 49
Providence 19 17 11 12 — 59
New Albany 16 10 13 10 — 49
Providence (6-5): Lillie Weber 7, Kamden Pierce 4, Molly Richards 6, Addison Smith 21, Lucy Theobald 6, Grace Denis 10, Avery Smith 5.
New Albany (1-13): Alaina Walker 12, Maizy Smith 11, Reese Stiles 6, Grace McBride 6, Sophia Corley 2, Journey Howard 12.
3-point field goals: Providence 6 of 14 (Weber, Pierce, A. Smith 2, Denis 2); New Albany 3 of 11 (Smith, McBride 2).
Rebounds: Providence 23, New Albany 29.
Turnovers: Providence 4, New Albany 19.
Field-goal shooting: Providence 14 of 46, New Albany 19 of 33.
Free-throw shooting: Providence 25 of 34, New Albany 8 of 9.
Junior varsity: New Albany 35, Providence 28.
