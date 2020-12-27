CROTHERSVILLE — Providence went 1-1 to finish third in Saturday's Crothersville Tournament.
The Pioneers lost their first game, 41-32, to Indianapolis Scecina, but bounced back to top the host Tigers 37-30 in the consolation game later in the day.
In the second game, the Crusaders built a 23-17 halftime lead then held off Providence 18-17 in the second half.
Paris Harrod paced the Pioneers with eight points while Lillie Weber added seven.
In the third-place game, Providence outscored Crothersville 19-12 in the second half to pick up its second victory of the season.
Sophomore center Hailey Crisp tallied a team-high 11 points while freshman Paris Harrod added seven for the Pioneers (2-9), who visit Paoli at 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.
.
CROTHERSVILLE TOURNAMENT
Saturday
SCECINA 41, PROVIDENCE 32
Providence 7 8 9 8 — 32
Scecina 12 11 8 10 — 41
Providence (1-9): Lilly Kaiser 1, Kate Weber 2, Erica Voelker 1, Sydney Waldron 5, Lillie Weber 7, Paris Harrod 8, Lauren Castleberry 4, Hailey Crisp 4.
Scecina (2-9): Madelynn Martin 6, Olivia Smith 13, Ava Smith 2, Jaylenea Durr 3, Allie Minton 2, Vanessa Asher 4, Anna Welborn 1, Ty Jointer 10.
3-point field goals: Providence 5 (L. Weber 2, Castleberry, Harrod, Waldron); Scecina 2 (Durr, Jointer).
.
Third-place game
PROVIDENCE 37, CROTHERSVILLE 30
Providence 6 12 10 9 — 37
Crothersville 9 9 8 4 — 30
Providence (2-9): Kaiser 2, K. Weber 4, Voelker 3, Waldron 4, L. Weber 4, Maci Hoskins 2, Harrod 7, Crisp 11.
Crothersville (3-7): Shania Hyland 2, Zoe Spangler 13, Kennadi Lakins 8, Grace Wilson 6, Ella Plasse 1.
3-point field goals: Providence 2 (Harrod, Voelker); Crothersville 1 (Spangler).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.