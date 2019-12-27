Jeffersonville Red Devils

COLUMBUS — Thanks to a big second half, Mooresville downed Jeffersonville 55-24 Friday night in the first round of the Columbus North Invitational. 

The Pioneers, who led 20-14 at halftime, outscored the Red Devils 35-10 in the second half after senior standout Nan Garcia went down with an injury. 

Madelynn Denny scored a game-high 14 points to pace Mooresville. 

Before she was injured, Garcia scored eight for Jeff while Kiersten Poor added seven.  

COLUMBUS NORTH INVITATIONAL

Friday night's first round

MOORESVILLE 55, JEFFERSONVILLE 24

Jeffersonville      8     6       4      6—24

Mooresville        11     9     18     17—55

     Jeffersonville (11-3): Alexis Gibson 1, Nan Garcia 8, Kiersten Poor 7, Cadence Singleton 4, Nevaeh Bates 3, Olivia Clive 1. 

     Mooresville (10-4): Paige Gregory 7, Madelynn Denny 14, Abby Young 1, Addi Shafer 8, Ava Mayer 6, Ally Graber 6, Hannah Hopkins 4, Kiersten Dove 9. 

     3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 2 (Garcia, Poor); Mooresville 1 (Denny). 

