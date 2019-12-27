COLUMBUS — Thanks to a big second half, Mooresville downed Jeffersonville 55-24 Friday night in the first round of the Columbus North Invitational.
The Pioneers, who led 20-14 at halftime, outscored the Red Devils 35-10 in the second half after senior standout Nan Garcia went down with an injury.
Madelynn Denny scored a game-high 14 points to pace Mooresville.
Before she was injured, Garcia scored eight for Jeff while Kiersten Poor added seven.
.
COLUMBUS NORTH INVITATIONAL
Friday night's first round
MOORESVILLE 55, JEFFERSONVILLE 24
Jeffersonville 8 6 4 6—24
Mooresville 11 9 18 17—55
Jeffersonville (11-3): Alexis Gibson 1, Nan Garcia 8, Kiersten Poor 7, Cadence Singleton 4, Nevaeh Bates 3, Olivia Clive 1.
Mooresville (10-4): Paige Gregory 7, Madelynn Denny 14, Abby Young 1, Addi Shafer 8, Ava Mayer 6, Ally Graber 6, Hannah Hopkins 4, Kiersten Dove 9.
3-point field goals: Jeffersonville 2 (Garcia, Poor); Mooresville 1 (Denny).
