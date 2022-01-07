MADISON — Charlestown held host Madison to single digits in three quarters en route to a 39-26 victory Friday night.
The Pirates led 8-5 at the end of the first quarter, 17-11 at halftime and 27-21 at the conclusion of the third period before outpointing the Cubs 12-5 in the final frame to pull away.
Maddie Nipper tallied a game-high 12 points, including a huge trifecta, to top Charlestown while Kennedy Coleman netted eight. Also for the Pirates, Tatum McFarland scored seven and Laney Hawkins six.
"Great road win for us against a good Madison team," Charlestown assistant coach Rick Myers said. "Both teams struggled offensively in the first half. Maddie Nipper hit a big 3 at the (second-quarter) buzzer to give us a six-point halftime lead. Laney Hawkins did an outstanding defensive job on Madison's (Taylor) Lynch, one of the better players in Southern Indiana."
Cameron Cahall netted 10 points to lead Madison while Lynch and Casey Dyer scored seven apeice.
The Pirates (11-5) will visit Brownstown Central at 1:30 p.m. this afternoon.
.
CHARLESTOWN 39, MADISON 26
Charlestown 8 9 10 12 — 39
Madison 5 6 10 5 — 26
Charlestown (11-5): Laney Hawkins 6, Maddie Nipper 12, Kennedy Coleman 8, Tatum McFarland 7, Demaria King 4, Lienna Blackstone 2.
Madison (10-6): Casey Dyer 7, Cameron Cahall 10, Cadence Taylor 2, Taylor Lynch 7.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 5 (Hawkins 2, Nipper 2, McFarland); Madison 3 (Cahall 2, Lynch).