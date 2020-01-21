CHARLESTOWN — Junior guard Skylar Cochran scored 20 points to lead Charlestown to a 49-35 win over visiting New Albany on Tuesday night.
“It’s a terrific win for our girls, I’m proud of them,” Charlestown coach Scott Matthews said. “I thought our girls did a great job defensively.”
The Pirates led by nine at the break and the Bulldogs were able to trim the deficit to six (21-15) after a basket by 6-foot-2 senior forward Naria Reed with 6:30 to play in the third quarter.
Cochran, however, squelched the New Albany comeback attempt with a 3-pointer at the 6:10 mark. A short time later her driving basket made it 28-17.
It was 29-17 when Charlestown’s defense sparked a late third-quarter run. A steal and layup by senior guard Jackie Biscardi was followed by a steal by freshman guard Laney Hawkins that led to another basket by Cochran. Moments later Cochran knocked down another 3 as the Pirates closed out the quarter on a 15-4 run for a 36-19 lead going into the final frame.
“We let that gap get to us,” New Albany coach Tammy Geron said of the 17-point deficit going into the fourth.
But the Bulldogs kept fighting, cutting the deficit to 13 (40-27) after two free throws by Reed with 3:39 to play. It was 42-27 when Cochran hit four straight free throws to ice it.
Biscardi and Peyton Crace added 10 points apiece for the Pirates (11-9), who had five players score in the first quarter en route to a 10-6 lead.
“We’re really searching for a scoring leader,” said Geron, whose team hit just 3 of 16 field goal attempts in the first quarter. “It’s tough to get momentum going, you get deflated.”
Biscardi continued to lead the Pirates in the second quarter. Her two free throws and a field goal helped the hosts to a 16-7 lead with 4:55 left in the half.
Reed helped New Albany stay close. Her putback followed by two free throws made it 16-11 at the 2:10 mark.
Charlestown, though, closed out the half with a 5-1 run as Hawkins banked in a 3-pointer and Crace made two free throws to make it 21-12 at the break.
Reed tallied a team-high 13 points while Mya Jackson finished with 11 for New Albany (6-13).
Next up, the Pirates host Class 3A No. 2 Salem in a Mid-Southern Conference clash at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night. The Bulldogs, meanwhile, host archrival Jeffersonville in a key Hoosier Hills Conference showdown at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
