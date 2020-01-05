HANOVER — Unbeaten Lawrenceburg outscored Charlestown 8-0 in the fourth quarter en route to a 28-20 triumph in the final of Southwestern's Rumble on the River on Saturday night.
The Pirates led 6-0 at the end of the first quarter and 12-9 at halftime before the Tigers outscored them 11-8 in the third period to tie it at 20 heading into the final frame.
Peyton Crace and Demaria King scored seven points apiece to lead Charlestown, which finished just 1 for 4 from the free throw line.
Juliana Kemper and Kristin Roark also tallied seven points each for the Tigers (16-0).
The Pirates play at Mid-Southern Conference rival Brownstown Central at 1:30 p.m. Saturday.
.
LAWRENCEBURG 28, CHARLESTOWN 20
Lawrenceburg 0 9 11 8—28
Charlestown 6 6 8 0—20
Lawrenceburg (16-0): Chloe Meyer 1, Juliana Kemper 7, Tristyn Dennis 2, Kristin Roark 7, Macey Radenheimer 4, Kierah Lowe 6.
Charlestown (9-7): Laney Hawkins 4, Peyton Crace 7, Jackie Biscardi 2, Demaria King 7.
3-point field goals: Lawrenceburg 2 (Roark 2); Charlestown 1 (Crace).
.
HORNETS DOWN DUGGER
HENRYVILLE — Host Henryville used a dominant first half to pick up a 40-27 victory over Dugger Union on Saturday.
The Hornets outscored the Bulldogs 14-8 in the first quarter and 15-7 in the second to take a 29-15 lead into the locker room at halftime.
Anna Knecht scored a game-high 14 points to pace Henryville, while Allison Horn added seven.
The Hornets (6-7) play at Southern Athletic Conference rival Crothersville at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
HENRYVILLE 40, UNION DUGGER 27
Dugger Union 8 7 5 7—27
Henryville 14 15 5 6—40
Dugger Union (4-8): Stormy Kinnard 13, Hattie Smith 7, Jackie Smith 3, Mia Marlow 1.
Henryville (6-7): Anna Knecht 14, Allison Horn 7, Esmerelda Ruiz 6, Kaitlyn D'Angelo 5, Avery King 4, Riley Nunn 4.
3-point field goals: Dugger Union 3 (J. Smith, H. Smith, Nicholas); Henryville 4 (King, Nunn, Ruiz, Horn).
.
BORDEN FALLS IN OT
LEOPOLD — Host Perry Central outscored Borden 7-4 in overtime for a 38-35 win Saturday.
"We just got outplayed in ever aspect of the game," said Braves coach Matt Vick, whose team had its three-game win streak snapped. "We turned it over too much and missed some critical free throws. Credit to Perry Central, they wanted it more."
Emily Cissell scored nine points to pace Borden, which went just 5 for 11 from the free throw line in the loss.
The Braves (7-7) look to get back on track when they play at Shawe Memorial at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
PERRY CENTRAL 38, BORDEN 35
Borden 6 9 4 10 4—35
Perry Central 2 10 8 10 7—38
Borden (7-7): Emily Cissell 9, Caitlyn Cook 6, Grace Hall 6, Kaylie Magallanes 4, Christina Knight 4, Dayton Nale 4, Kaele Rose 2.
Perry Central (4-12): Noland 10, Hurtado 6, Schwartz 6, Smith 4, Parker 4, Elmes 4, Cunningham 2.
3-point field goals: Borden 2 (Cissell, Knight), Perry Central 2 (Noland 2).
.
LIONS LOSE TWICE
MADISON — Rock Creek lost a pair of games in Shawe Memorial's Hilltopper New Year Classic on Saturday.
The host Hilltoppers beat the Lions 43-10 in their first game. Leah Thompson tallied seven points to lead Creek in the loss.
In the consolation game, Washington Catholic edged the Lions 28-26 in spite of 16 points from Thompson.
Rock Creek (1-16) plays at Shawe Memorial again at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night.
EAGLES HOLD OFF HIGHLANDERS
FLOYDS KNOBS — Austin outlasted host Floyd Central 40-35 Saturday afternoon.
The Highlanders (3-10) host New Washington at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
COUGARS CLIP MUSTANGS
SEYMOUR — Class A No. 2 Trinity Lutheran outlasted visiting New Washington 60-48 Saturday.
The Mustangs (6-10), who have lost five in a row, play at Floyd Central at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.