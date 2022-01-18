GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Pirates grind out win over 'Dogs

CHARLESTOWN — Charlestown sure is glad the old phrase “an ugly win counts the same as a pretty win” still holds true.
In a game that would’ve lost every beauty pageant known to man, the host Pirates gutted out a 46-34 victory over visiting New Albany on Tuesday night (a.k.a. Senior Night).
Charlestown posted its fourth straight win Tuesday night despite shooting just 29 percent from the field.
“Overall, I’m just happy to get this win with all of the distractions like e-learning, snow days and Senior Night tonight,” Pirates head coach Scott Matthews said. “Anytime you can get a win against a (Class) 4A school is a great win for us. I thought we guarded well all night.”
Kennedy Coleman scored a game-high 15 points to pace the Pirates (14-5) while the team’s lone senior, Demaria King, added 10 points and 12 rebounds.
“Coleman played well for us and even left a lot of baskets out there around the goal. She’s doing much better of going through contact and she has to score points for us to be successful,” Matthews said. “Demaria is just a great player. I think she’s as good as it gets. She covers up a lot of our defensive mistakes, she’s a leader, finished around the goal, rebounded great and made her free throws. I’m not sure what else you can ask out of a player. Tonight, she did a great job settling down our young players because we missed a ton of shots around the goal.”
Charlestown’s vaunted defense held the Bulldogs to just 28 percent shooting overall, including 9.1 percent (1 for 11) from 3-point range. The Pirates have now held seven opponents under 35 points this season.
“We really take pride in our defense,” King said. “We know our defense creates our offense. If our shots aren’t falling we don’t get that rattled because we know we can rely on our defense to keep us in games.”
The home team bolted to a 12-5 lead in the first quarter. The Bulldogs relied on their defense in the second frame and forced seven Pirate turnovers to stay in the game. Anasha Crowdus had two big second-period baskets to keep New Albany within 19-13 at intermission.
“I was pleased with our defensive effort and we turned them over quite a bit throughout, which is great, but it’s even better if we can capitalize on that and we didn’t do that enough tonight,” said New Albany head coach Shelby Gliebe, whose team has now lost seven straight.
The ‘Dogs started the third quarter with a 7-0 run and grabbed a brief 20-19 lead. Maleea Roland, who led New Albany (5-15) with 12 points, pumped in nine in the third.
“Maleea has done really well for us this year,” Gliebe said. “When we’ve needed her to step up and take some big shots she has handled the pressure well. She really came through for us in the third, but unfortunately we just couldn’t keep that run going.”
The Pirates quickly found their footing as Coleman and King combined for 10 third-period points as the hosts took a 31-26 lead heading into the final frame.
“Once we got up a couple of possessions that’s when the zone became really effective there late in the third,” Matthews said. “Taylor Treat and Maleea Roland are two really good guards. They’re a handful. I think the zone took away their ability to drive and then we rebounded well out of the zone.”
Charlestown pulled away in the fourth and hit 5 of 5 free throws down the stretch to secure its third win in its last four meetings against New Albany.
The Pirates are scheduled to be back in action at 7:30 p.m. Thursday night at Salem, where they’ll look to snap a five-game losing streak to the Lions. With a win, Charlestown will secure a third-place finish in the Mid-Southern Conference.
Meanwhile New Albany will next host rival Jeffersonville at 7:30 p.m. Friday night.
CHARLESTOWN 46, NEW ALBANY 34
New Albany 5 8 13 8 — 34
Charlestown 12 7 12 15 — 46
New Albany (5-15): Maleea Roland 12, Taylor Treat 4, Anasha Crowdus 4, Journey Howard 6, Alaina Walker 8.
Charlestown (14-5): Laney Hawkins 5, Maddie Nipper 7, Kennedy Coleman 15, Tatum McFarland 9, Demaria King 10.
3-point field goals: New Albany 1 of 11 (Roland), Charlestown 6 of 20 (Nipper, Coleman 2, McFarland 3).
Rebounds: New Albany 27, Charlestown 46.
Turnovers: New Albany 12, Charlestown 20.
Field-goal shooting: New Albany 15 of 52, Charlestown 14 of 47.
Free-throw shooting: New Albany 3 of 4, Charlestown 12 of 13.