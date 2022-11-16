GIRLS' BASKETBALL: Pirates hold off Dragons

CHARLESTOWN — After dominating the opening quarter, Charlestown held on for dear life in the second half and narrowly defeated visiting Silver Creek 48-41 in an early-season Mid-Southern Conference tilt Wednesday night.
The Pirates’ victory, their first over the Dragons since Nov. 15, 2017, ended a six-game losing streak to Creek.
“This is as good a win as our program’s had,” seventh-year Charlestown head coach Scott Matthews said. “I know they graduated a bunch, but I don’t know if their JV team lost last year. They’ve been practicing against state champion and state runner-up (teams) the past two years. Silver Creek is still pretty good and tonight was a great program win for us.”
Junior Lienna Blackstone and senior Tatum McFarland scored 14 points apiece to pace the Pirates (4-1, 2-0) while junior Kennedy Coleman added 12 before fouling out. Blackstone tallied eight fourth-period points, including two huge 3-pointers down the stretch.
“We stayed together as a team when Kennedy fouled out there late,” Blackstone said. “I got a few open looks and was fortunate to knock them down.”
Matthews had high praise for Blackstone, who made four 3s in total.
“Lienna is a huge, important piece for us,” he said. “She’s tough and plays smart. She made four threes tonight and was selective in what she was doing out there.”
The hosts dominated early and led 13-1 at the end of the first period. Charlestown’s swarming defense forced nine Creek giveaways in the first eight minutes of play.
Silver Creek (1-2, 0-1), the Class 3A state champion in 2021 and state runner-up last season, settled down in the second quarter but the Pirates still were in control, up 27-14, at intermission.
“We were lucky to only be down 13 at the half. (We) just played a terrible, terrible first half,” Dragons head coach Scott Schoen said. “Their zone had us out of sorts and it took us until halftime to talk about how to attack it. We made some adjustments and really responded in the second half.”
Creek freshman Brooklynn Renn scored 11 of her game-high 19 points in the third frame, as the visitors cut Charlestown’s lead down to 35-28 heading to the fourth stanza.
“We’re asking a lot out of Brooklynn,” Schoen said. “She played her tail off, down there battling in the paint all night. She blocked and altered a lot of shots and finished at the rim. She’s only going to get better, and shoot, I’m glad I’m her coach.”
A Katy Rooney triple tied the game at 37-37 midway through the final frame, as Creek completely erased an 18-point deficit. However, the Pirates steadied the ship and outscored the Dragons 11-4 over the final four minutes for their third straight win.
“In other games, we’ve dug ourselves a hole and had to come back, but we were ready from the start tonight,” McFarland said. “This is a big rivalry game. Coach put a lot of trust in us tonight by not calling a timeout when they were making their comeback. We huddled up on the court a lot and knew we had each other’s backs. We stuck together and held on for the win.”
At night’s end Silver Creek had 25 turnovers, which was simply too many to overcome according to Schoen.
“I thought we had a lot of unforced errors. We had too many and those are hard to overcome, especially when Charlestown was capitalizing on them,” he said. “I told the girls I’m proud of how they fought back in the second half. Our defensive intensity really picked up in the second half.”
The Dragons will be back in action Friday night, when the visit Jeffersonville. Meanwhile Charlestown will host South Central at 6 p.m. Saturday night.
.
CHARLESTOWN 48, SILVER CREEK 41
Silver Creek 1 13 14 13 — 41
Charlestown 13 14 8 13 — 48
Silver Creek (1-2, 0-1 MSC): Emma Schoen 3, Hallie Foley 3, Katy Rooney 3, Kiara Gant 3, Brooklynn Renn 19, Lydia Wright 8, Olivia Johnston 2.
Charlestown (4-1, 2-0): Laney Hawkins 6, Maddie Nipper 2, Tatum McFarland 14, Lienna Blackstone 14, Kennedy Coleman 12.
3-point field goals: Silver Creek 5 (Schoen, Rooney, Gant, Renn, Wright); Charlestown 7 (McFarland 2, Blackstone 4, Coleman).
Rebounds: Silver Creek 30, Charlestown 19.
Turnovers: Silver Creek 25, Charlestown 17.
Field-goal shooting: Silver Creek 13 of 25, Charlestown 16 of 39.
Free-throw shooting: Silver Creek 5 of 11, Charlestown 7 of 18.
Junior varsity: Silver Creek 48-45.