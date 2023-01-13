CLARKSVILLE — Talk about setting a tone. Charlestown unleashed a barrage of 3-point shots early, got a nice lead and held off host Providence for a 50-31 win at the Larkin Center on Friday night.
The Pirates went 5 for 7 from long range in the first quarter to lead 19-13 at the end of the opening eight minutes to take a lead they wouldn’t relinquish.
“We have great shooters,” Charlestown senior guard Laney Hawkins said. “Every time I pass it to them, I think they are going to make them. That’s the confidence we have in each other and we knew we were going to hit tonight. We were feeling it.”
Maddie Nipper tallied a team-high 15 points while Tatum McFarland and 6-foot Kennedy Coleman finished with 14 apiece.
“Whenever (other teams) play zone they put me in the middle and when they collapse I have the capability to pass it the open person,” Coleman said. “We’re fortunate to have four great shooters. Whenever they take away my shots they can’t really back off anybody. If they get up in us we’ve been known to drive around them.”
The Pirates finished 17 for 41 from the field, including 8 of 19 from 3-point range, and made all eight of their free throws.
After Charlestown made 7 of 10 shots to lead by six at the end of the first quarter, the host Pioneers pulled within 19-15 early in the second. However the Pirates answered with eight straight, including five from McFarland, to regain control.
In the third period Providence got within 28-21 on back-to-back baskets by freshman Addison Smith, but the Pirates responded again, scoring seven straight. Coleman made four straight free throws during that spurt.
“We hung in there and fought,” said Providence coach Brad Burden, whose team had its seven-game win streak snapped. “When they hit 3s early it made it really tough. They’ve got Coleman inside. She’s so big and physical we really don’t have anybody to match up with that size. We had to help on her and their shooters really got hot.”
Charlestown used good ball movement and passing against the Pioneers' 2-3 zone.
“In my opinion I think this was a game Providence thought they were going to win,” Charlestown coach Scott Matthews said. “They packed the house with cheerleaders and middle school teams. Anytime you do that it’s motivation.”
The Pirates held Providence to 10 of 35 shooting. Addison Smith paced the Pioneers with 15 points.
“I think we really did a great job of sitting down on their dribble penetration. Once we get a lead we can be hard to play against,” Matthews said.
It was the sixth straight win for Charlestown.
“We’re learning to have patience,” Matthews said. “We’re also learning how to use our 3-point shooting with ball-control on the offensive end and making teams guard us.”
Providence gets right back on the court Saturday, hosting Henryville at 12:30 p.m. Meanwhile Charlestown will visit New Albany at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday night.
.
CHARLESTOWN 50, PROVIDENCE 31
Charlestown 19 9 12 10 — 50
Providence 13 3 9 6 — 31
Charlestown (13-6): Laney Hawkins 4, Maddie Nipper 15, Tatum McFarland 14, Lienna Blackstone 3, Kennedy Coleman 14.
Providence (11-6): Lillie Weber 5, Addison Smith 15, Livy Theobald 3, Avery Smith 3, Grace Denis 3, Kala Kailer 2.
3-point field goals: Charlestown 8 (McFarland 4, Nipper 3, Blackstone); Providence 4 (Denis, L. Weber, Addison Smith, Avery Smith).
JV game: Charlestown 23, Providence 16.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.