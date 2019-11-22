CHARLESTOWN — For Charlestown — and most teams in Indiana — the November of its schedule is a work in progress.
The progress started to show in the second half Friday night as the Pirates pulled away from visiting Corydon Central for a 51-36 Mid-Southern Conference win.
The game stayed tight throughout the first half, with the Panthers leading 18-17 at intermission. In the third quarter, though, Charlestown (1-3, 1-2) started to get its transition game going.
When Karston Watson hit two free throws with 2:23 left in the period the Pirates finished a 10-1 run and led 29-21.
From there, Corydon (4-2, 0-1) never got closer than eight points.
Those two freebies were the first points for Watson. The senior added 11 more points — including a 3-pointer — in the fourth period en route to a team-high 13.
In the second half, Charlestown held a 34-18 scoring edge.
“We were able to get out in transition,” Charlestown coach Scott Matthews said. “We’re small and quick, that’s what we have to do. When we can get into transition, we’re a pretty good basketball team.”
Jackie Biscardi and Skylar Cochran both hit a couple of 3-pointers and added 12 points apiece for the Pirates, who hit seven 3-pointers.
“That’s who we are,” Matthews said. “We have to shoot it well from the arc.”
Lillian Wolfe, who hit a couple of 3-pointers in the first quarter, led Corydon with 11 points. Wolfe’s 3's were the only ones by the Panthers.
“Charlestown passes the ball so well,” Corydon coach Michael Uhl said. “We got to the point where we were just chasing [the ball]. They would drive the ball to the lane and kick it out. We just ended up chasing it.
“You just have to give them credit. They knew where they wanted to get the ball. And they had some girl who knocked down some threes.”
Matthews said his team didn’t pay special attention to Ava Weber, who had 23 points against Providence last week.
“For this game, we just wanted to play solid half-court defense and get out on the break,” Matthews said.
The Pirates play at South Central at 7:30 p.m. tonight.
.
CHARLESTOWN 51, CORYDON CENTRAL 36
Corydon Central 11 7 8 10—36
Charlestown 9 8 19 15—51
Corydon (4-2, 0-1): Erwin 5, Weber 10, Wolfe 11, Orme 2, Anderson 4, Johnson 1,
Charlestown (1-3, 1-2): Jackie Biscardi 12, Demaria King 6, Skylar Cochran 12, Peyton Crace 2, Karston Watson 13, Heidi Chester 3, Andrea McCoy 3.
3-point field goals: Corydon Central 2 (Wolfe 2); Charlestown 7 (Biscardi 2, Cochran 2, Chester, McCoy, Watson).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.